Ciara Mageean coasts into World Championships 1500m semi-final in Doha

Ciara Mageean got off to a perfect start at the World Athletics Championships in Doha today, the Portaferry native coasting through her 1500m heat in fifth place to secure a place in tomorrow’s semi-final.

In a loaded race that included Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon and world 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan, Mageean positioned herself towards the front from the outset, hitting the final lap in third place.

With six to go through automatically she ran in the slipstream of the leaders until the finish, crossing the line fifth in 4:04.18.

“I just put myself in a good competitive position and said I’ll just hold on here and stick in and keep a good strong finish and to finish top six,” she said. “I’m happy with that so the aim now is to get ready for tomorrow.”

Mageean said she has improved her fitness since setting her personal best of 4:01.21 in Monaco earlier this year, having trained at altitude in St Moritz, Switzerland in recent weeks.

“I got a fantastic block of training in and to be honest, it was the most fun I’ve had doing athletics,” she said. “I feel like I’m in PB shape. The plan is to make that final and that’s what I’m aiming to do. “

The 1500m semi-finals take place at 9pm Irish time tomorrow night.

Online Editors