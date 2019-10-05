Ireland's Ciara Mageean clocked a personal best as she finished 10th in the 1500m World Championship final.

Ciara Mageean clocks personal best as she finishes 10th in World Championship final

27-year-old Mageean crossed the line in 4:00.15, cutting over a second off her previous best, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands winning gold and setting a new championship record of 3:51.96.

Britain's Laura Muir suffered more World Championships disappointment after coming fifth.

The 26-year-old ran three minutes 55.76 seconds as Hassan added the title to her 10,000m crown.





