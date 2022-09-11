Ciara Mageean and Andrew Coscoran below their best as they finish their seasons in New York

After breakthrough performances over 1500m in recent weeks, Irish athletes Ciara Mageean and Andrew Coscoran turned in tired efforts to close their seasons at the Fifth Avenue Mile in New York today, finishing 17th and 16th in their respective races.

Mageean had come in as one of the big contenders for the women's race, with hopes high that she could become the first Irish winner at the event for 27 years. But after two huge performances over the past two weeks - breaking Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish 1500m record when winning in Brussels and finishing second at the Diamond League final in Zurich - it was clear halfway through she was carrying some fatigue.

Britain's Laura Muir surged clear shortly before halfway and Mageean was unable to keep pace, with Muir winning in 4:15, while Mageean faded back through the pack and came home a visibly tired athlete in 4:30.

"I knew I was coming in in good shape, I thought there was every chance out there to win it," she said. "But I knew midway I was finding it a bit harder than I'd want. I'd have loved to end the season on a high, with the tricolour around my shoulders again. It didn't happen, but it's not going to take away from the brilliant season I've had."

Mageean won silver at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships before turning in her best ever performances on the professional circuit in recent weeks. Had the season exceeded her expectations?

"Definitely," she said. "I targeted two championships and to come away with two silvers, to run 3:56, and to finish second in the Diamond League final and show that I'm just as good as every other 1500m runner in the world," she said. "Today didn't show that but I think it's caught up with me, the whole season. I didn't sleep very well since Zurich, but I'm not looking for excuses, the girls out there had a great race today."

Looking ahead to 2023, Mageean will target the European Indoors in Istanbul in March and the World Championships in Budapest in August.

"Going out and running 3:56, following that up with a brilliant race in Zurich, shows that I am capable of being up there, not only looking to make the world final, but to be competitive in it," she said. "So that'll be my main aim, and trying to build on what we did this year."

Coscoran was slightly below his best in the men's race, won by world 1500m champion Jake Wightman in 3:50, with the Balbriggan man coming home 16th in 3:55. "It wasn't ideal, but it's not worst-case scenario either," he said. "It's not bad going after a long season."

After making the world semi-final in Oregon and the European final in Munich, Coscoran lowered his 1500m PB to 3:35.43 in Italy just six days ago.

"That was huge, that was the difference between being proud of my season and not being proud of my season," he said. "I finished on a high and I think it shows that if you keep racing, keep toughing it out, it'll eventually come together."