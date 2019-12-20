Chairman of the Boards and king of the racetrack - How Eamonn Coghlan conquered America

His winning time, a mark of 3.49.78, would stand for the next 14 years until finally lowered by perhaps the greatest miler of all, Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj.

But before that run for the ages, Coghlan had written the digits 3.49.5 on the insole of each spike, explaining tongue-in-cheek afterwards that he'd "figured there was no point in one leg going faster than the other!"

He had also scribbled down split times beforehand on a piece of paper secreted away in his gym bag. Times the SI journalist discovered to be uncannily close to those Coghlan would actually deliver.

It is hard to over-state the scale of the Dubliner's fame in America through the late '70s and early '80s, save referencing the fact that his picture would appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated three times.

At his peak, Coghlan became virtually unbeatable indoors, a difficult running environment in which the tracks tended to be temporary, plywood structures that sank disconcertingly under an athlete's spikes.

They were also invariably less than half the size of an outdoor circuit, meaning up to ten ultra-combative, often confrontational laps instead of the conventional four.

John Walker, a former world outdoor mile record holder and one of Coghlan's greatest opponents, could never quite get to grips with the discipline, once lamenting: "They go round and round too long.

"On the tight turns, it feels like you're sprinting the whole way!"

This was never a conspicuous issue for Coghlan who, no matter the pace being set, always seemed to have access to another gear.

That gear would bring him a remarkable seven victories in the famed Wannamaker Mile at Madison Square Garden, earning him the sobriquet 'Chairman of the Boards'.

Through a golden age for middle distance running, no star shone brighter on the US indoor circuit than Coghlan's, no name filled more stadia.

In '87, when – aged 34 – he moved many in the Garden crowd to tears with his seventh Wannamaker victory, Steve Ovett trailed home a dispirited last, vowing never to return having struggled to keep his balance on the curves.

Coghlan, who would win 52 of his 70 indoor races over 1,500 metres and a mile between '74 and '87, first broke the world indoor mile record in '79 (3.52.6), lowering it again in '81 (3.50.6). But it was his run in '83 that captured the affection of track-and-field followers all over the world.

Influential

Why? Because Eamonn Coghlan had not run a single indoor race in '82, a stress fracture of his right shin being followed by an Achilles problem with his left. He was also still coming to terms with having lost, inside two years, the three most influential men in his career and life.

Coghlan's coach at Villanova University, Jumbo Elliott, died of a heart attack just a month after witnessing his record run in '81. Then Gerry Farnan, his mentor at home since childhood, passed away in May of '82.

Coghlan once described Farnan, a stalwart of Metropolitan Harriers, as: "The guy I went to for pity, for motivation, for confidence."

In early '83, worse followed when Bill Coghlan died in his sleep while staying with his son in New York.

With none of those men in his life anymore, Eamonn still somehow summoned the strength and focus to deliver his greatest season ever. It's certainly fair to say that on that Sunday evening at Meadowlands, his run reverberated around the world of track and field. It was, after all, the fastest ever recorded for a mile on US soil.

Coghlan always had his own take on what it was that made him so special on the wooden tracks.

"I loved the feeling I got back from the wood," he explained. "I would lean very low around the turn and let my momentum catapult me into the straight."

Many opponents came to see him as unbreakable in that domain.

Walker believed that Coghlan's wins even came to acquire their own, unique sound.

Of the those great Wannamaker nights at the Garden, he observed: "I've learned what that last minute's insane noise of the crowd means here… it means the little sonofabitch is setting another world record."

The scale of Coghlan's fame was difficult to process at home, where focus always seemed to fixate on his Olympic disappointments, crushingly cruel experiences in Montreal '76 (he finished fourth in the 1,500 metre final) and Moscow '80 (fourth again, this time in the 5,000 metres final).

Coghlan blamed himself for the former, experiencing a sleepless night before the final because of itchy legs he'd unwisely chosen to shave; then over-thinking the final tactically to end up in a front-running role much earlier than he wanted to be. Walker won that final, Coghlan a mere three tenths of a second behind him, yet squeezed out of the podium places.

A stomach bug sabotaged his final run in Moscow and he was past his best when becoming a three-time Olympian at the '88 Games in Seoul.

So, in '83, there was still a stone in Eamonn Coghlan's shoe even after all those blindingly fast runs and shattered records on the boards. Still that nagging box to be ticked. Could he win a major championship race outdoors?

The answer was delivered in compelling style that summer in Helsinki, a grinning Coghlan famously punching the air as he torqued past Russian opponent, Dmitry Dmitriyev, 200 metres from home in the 5,000 metres World Championship final.

To those unfamiliar with his story, the gesture might easily have been interpreted as arrogance. But to those who knew it? They understood.

Because Eamonn Coghlan, one of the greatest middle distance runners of all time, had finally done something that he desperately needed to do. He’' finally erased those ghosts of Montreal and Moscow; finally won big, outdoors.

That message to Dmitriyev?

It was one, not simply of personal relief, but of profound gratitude to those three men who had always kept faith in him.

In fact, Coghlan ran that day with grass from Farnan's grave in the back pocket of his running shorts.

Challenge

And he would be happily settled into retirement 10 years later when a new, unexpected challenge fell his way.

Walker, seeking to become the first 40-year-old to run a sub-four minute mile, suffered a career-ending injury and the baton was duly handed to his old Irish rival.

This writer thus witnessed an extraordinary night at the '93 Millrose Games when, with 18,000 people roaring his name, the Drimnagh boy who'd left home almost a quarter of a century earlier went in search of history. He would actually be named 'Athlete of the Meet' that night despite the presence of track-and-field superstars like Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Greg Foster, Gail Devers, Noureddine Morceli and Fermin Cacho on a gilded schedule.

Coghlan, running in a Masters mile before the Wannamaker, won his race in a time of 4.05.95 on the back of just five track sessions in ten days.

And the domed ceiling was almost blown into the Hudson river.

"If I don't do it at forty, there's very little chance I'll do it at 41!" he predicted that evening. But, this time, Eamonn Coghlan was about to be proved wrong.

Because one year later that's precisely what he did, becoming the first ever sub-four minute miler in their 40s, running 3.58.6 at Harvard University in Boston.

An achievement, like so many others in Coghlan's extraordinary career, that ran true to the message cut into Gerry Farnan's gravestone.

One reading: "Don't quit when you are beaten. Fight back to an even more glorious victory, not only in competition but also in life."

Something Eamonn Coghlan did, time and time again.

