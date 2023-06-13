Cathal Ryan hoping to follow in the footsteps of boyhood hero at World Para Athletics Championships
SPRINT king Jason Smyth may have just retired but his influence can already be seen among the newcomers to the Irish team for next month’s World Para Athletics Championships in Paris (July 8-17).
Latest Athletics
Cathal Ryan hoping to follow in the footsteps of boyhood hero at World Para Athletics Championships
Tori Bowie: US Olympic sprinter died at home from childbirth complications, according to autopsy
Rhasidat Adeleke proves she is well on her way to becoming a true Irish great
Rhasidat Adeleke the ‘most exciting talent in Irish sport’ after latest master class
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie O’Sullivan and Brian Fay carry hopes of Irish gold at NCAA Division 1 Championships
Having bridged the religious divide, mountain runner Zak Hanna’s praying he can scale new heights
Andrew Coscoran claims impressive 1500m win at FBK Games
‘In the US they all believe they can be Olympic champions ... we must develop that here’
Rhasidat Adeleke smashes Irish 400m record with sensational run in California
Ciara Mageean sets new Irish 800m record with 1:59.27 run at Manchester meeting
Top Stories
Kerry hotel derelict for more than 30 years set for new life
Sligo Garda’s traffic stop on seeing car’s headlight not working led to discovery of €7k worth of drugs
Burglars set fire to house ‘to hide DNA’ after lying in wait to watch victims leave for mass
Female players told to ‘show their genitalia for the doctor’ to prove they were women before World Cup
Latest NewsMore
Blue singer Lee Ryan wins bid to withdraw guilty plea for ‘assaulting officer’
Mattie McGrath: The leader of the Labour Party ‘will be gone quicker than it gets dark’
‘We should conduct ourselves in a more parliamentary manner’ – Taoiseach calls for better behaviour in Dáil chamber
LATEST | Nottingham attack: ‘I just wish I’d shouted something’ – witness tells of horror as two students confirmed among three dead
Mannion admits he couldn’t do much different in ‘freak’ moment that teed up Cillian Buckley to sink Galway
Stardust nightclub worker tells tribunal of ‘absolute panic’ as 775 customers tried to flee deadly fire
‘We’re in knockout hurling now, there’s no second chances’ – Dublin’s Sean Brennan
Two officers served with gross misconduct notices over Ely e-bike crash
Brides get ‘hitched’ thanks to police escort to wedding venue
Offaly v Tipperary: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know