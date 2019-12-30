Cathal Dennehy: 'Nike's Vaporfly shoe is giving some athletes an unfair advantage in distance events'

Over the last few years, athletes have been forced to fight for Olympic places, major medals, against rivals who are smuggling a gun to a knife fight.

I'm talking, of course, about the most radical performance-enhancer to hit distance-running in three decades, a game-changer on par with EPO, the blood-boosting drug that warped the record books in the '90s.

The Nike Vaporfly - a shoe with a spoon-shaped carbon fibre blade embedded in a thick midsole made from hyper-springy Pebax foam - has so altered the landscape that comparisons between eras are obsolete. Almost half of the top 150 marathon times in history occurred since the shoe's arrival in 2016, and that's no accident.

Before it, Paula Radcliffe's marathon world record of 2:15:25 was seen as unbeatable. After it, Brigid Kosgei ran 81 seconds faster, wearing the 2019 version of the Vaporfly, the Next%.

It offers a four per cent improvement in running economy versus top-of-the-line racing shoes, and while rival brands have been scrambling to build their own blade runners, the shoe's heavily patented design means Nike's rivals will likely be fumbling in the dark for a key long after their athletes have made off with the Olympic medals in 2020.

Prolific

The shoes are so prolific that most big breakthroughs are now greeted with nonchalance. When every performance is amazing, nothing is amazing.

For elite marathoners the shoe is likely worth close to two minutes. For a 2:04 guy, that's the difference between a gold medal and a top-10 finish. For a 2:30 woman, it's the difference between going to the Games and staying home.

What would you do?

If you can't beat them, history has taught us, hyper-competitive athletes will join them. The pull of the shoe is so powerful that athletes sponsored by rival brands are surrendering, with one podium finisher at this year's Dublin Marathon taking over two minutes off his PB after switching to Vaporflys, which he spray-painted black to avoid upsetting his sponsor.

It happened at many other marathons too, and with good reason. Choosing to run in anything else means giving your rivals a huge head start.

Just how we got here, I'm not sure, given the rules state shoes "must not be constructed to give any unfair assistance or advantage" and must be "reasonably available to all".

When the Vaporfly arrived in 2016 it was not available to all, with certain Nike athletes wearing it during the US Olympic Marathon Trials long before it reached the shelves. The big concern now is whether the same thing will happen in 2020.

And the latest edition, the Alphafly, is like nothing we've seen before. It contains not one but three carbon fibre blades and a midsole so thick it's like running on a giant rubber ball. An industry insider said the shoe is far more efficient than the previous version, offering close to an eight per cent improvement in running economy.

It was first seen when Eliud Kipchoge ran a sub-two-hour marathon in October, and in Vienna that day I asked Jos Hermens, the head of Kipchoge's management company, about the controversy surrounding his shoes.

"I don't know what people are talking about," said Hermens. "We were complaining to Nike that shoes were not good when adidas was winning with Boost (shoes). This is a war: an adidas and Nike war. Fine, (for the) purists, we can still (run) barefoot but life is changing. Wake up, guys. You get better cars, better computers, better writers. The shoe will do something different but it's not causing them to run under two hours."

But others aren't so sure. Spencer Nel, director of global sports marketing in athletics for adidas, wrote last week that "people are bouncing around with pogo sticks in their shoes and nobody gives a damn".

But World Athletics is about to act. Its technical committee has been studying the shoe since 2017 and they expect to report back with a revision of the rule later this month. In Monaco recently, president Sebastian Coe said his "natural instinct is to never, in any sector, try to close down on innovation, but clearly there is a balance".

What could that look like? It's understood a new rule being drafted by the working group would impose a limit on the thickness of a shoe's midsole, a practical solution that could be policed easily by race directors.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, World Athletics said: "The working group includes two former athletes alongside experts in science, ethics, footwear, biomechanics and law. The challenge is to find the right balance in the technical rules between encouraging the development and use of new technologies and the preservation of the fundamental characteristics of the sport: accessibility, universality and fairness."

If recent history has taught us one thing, it's that Nike is willing to back those with a murky moral compass, and the Vaporfly has long existed in the same ethical grey area as Nike's infamous coach, Alberto Salazar.

But in this shoe war, the company can't be blamed for wanting to win at all costs. The "freely available" rule was never properly defined or policed, and as a result many athletes - not just those with Nike - got away with wearing prototypes in competition.

In truth, Nike deserve credit for creating a shoe that is streets ahead of its competition, so effective and so heavily patented that it has forced the sport to address this arms race with specific rules of engagement.

Dystopian

Without them, athletics faces a dystopian future. Don't believe me? Look up the bionic boot on YouTube and watch how it allows an ordinary Joe to run 50 per cent faster than Usain Bolt: technology like that may not be accepted right now, but without regulation that's where we're heading.

It's understood the Alphafly shoe will be released in late April, and the response from four-hour marathoners will be the same as two-hour marathoners: "Shut up and take my money".

But don't be surprised if certain athletes race in it before then - a shoe that's not freely available helping Nike's chosen few book their spots in Tokyo.

Where does this leave an athlete like Fionnuala McCormack, who ran in New Balance shoes when finishing fifth in the Chicago Marathon? Her 2:26:47 is even more impressive when you consider what might have been had she not stayed loyal to her sponsor, but that's the impossible choice athletes face: risk losing your contract or risk losing the race.

For athletes who spend so much of their career racing against dopers, the last thing they deserve is to have the deck so heavily stacked against them when it comes to technology.

It's time to put a stop to the disregard for the rules, hazy and all as they may currently be. Those with the power to introduce, but more importantly implement, the necessary regulations know what needs to be done. Just do it.

Irish Independent