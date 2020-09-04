Carolyn Hayes on mission at World event in Hamburg to keep Tokyo triathlon ticket

Carolyn Hayes will be one of seven Irish athletes to travel this week to the Hamburg Wasser World Triathlon to race across two days. Photo: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Limerick triathlete Carolyn Hayes didn't dream of making an Olympics when she was studying at UL, she dreamed of being a doctor.

The sport that started as a hobby in her second year of graduate medicine became her main focus when she won 2014's National Championships at Kilkee in her first year of competition.

“After that win a few people were like, 'God you're not too bad and this craic.' So that's how it started,” she recalls.

“When I was in UL, I always wanted to be a doctor, this was just the fun thing on the side. This was the thing that kept me sane.”

Six years on and she seemed to have made Tokyo after her second-placed finish in March's triathlon in Mauritius left her 51st in the world, with the top 55 qualifying.

Covid-19 has since delayed the Olympics a year and meant that Hayes must now defend her place, with even more qualifying races set for the New Year.

“After Mauritius there were only two more races. I knew that people behind me couldn't catch me.

“But races (that count towards ranking) start back in January, I'll have to keep racing to make sure people don't overtake me.”

On Saturday she competes at the World Championship event in Hamburg, which doesn't contribute to qualification but will give her a chance to view her progress.

The global pandemic has obviously impacted the qualified doctor's old classmates, now bearing the brunt of Covid-19.

“There were some horror stories coming out. Working 13 days straight. It's just hard. It was worse when people they'd know came into the hospital,” she says.

“It's a lot better now but they're waiting for the next wave, and it's not the Covid wave. It's the cancers that have been put out, the breast checks, the old ladies waiting for new hips.”

Sport proved to be a welcome relief when Hayes was learning her trade as a junior doctor.

And although she enjoys medicine, she chose to park her doctoring career to make an Olympics, which is not without its sacrifices.

“You're putting your career on hold. Your friends are all progressing and getting jobs. Like, I've a twin. She's a lawyer. A big job. She's on her second kid,” the 31-year-old says.

Hayes is coached by sports psychologist Éanna McGrath and triathlete Gavin Noble in County Wicklow, and lives with former Olympic oarsman Liam Williams and his wife Yvonne near Greystones.

“They (Williams) said to me recently, 'Jaysus, you're with us a second year. Any longer and you'd be getting squatter's rights,'” she laughs.

“With the postponement of the Olympics I was worrying 'where am I going to live?' And they were like, 'don't be worrying about it.'

"They're great and they know what it's like.

“I don't have those home bills. But when I go out and I go to get a cup of coffee, you're just hopeful, 'Please God, let there be something on the card.' And even going home, that's a full tank of petrol, €50, €60. I can't actually do that.”

However, a good result in Hamburg on Saturday is something she can do.

