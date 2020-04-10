Cancer, surgery, childbirth and chemotherapy - former Olympic hopeful opens up on rollercoaster year

There’s a scene in Parasite, the South Korean movie which swept the board at this year’s Oscars, that captures the futility of banking on the future.

As the father and son lie on the ground at a shelter following a flood, Ki-woo asks his dad, Ki-taek, if he has a plan.

"Ki-woo, do you know what kind of plan never fails?” his father asks. “No plan at all. If you make a plan, life will never work out that way."

Mary Cullen has come to understand this. The 37-year-old from Sligo is one of the best Irish athletes of her generation, yet she’s never been to an Olympics. But if that injustice ever gnawed away at her, the past year has made it seem downright trivial: cancer, surgery, childbirth, chemotherapy – in that order.

She’d love to sit here and tell you it’s grand, that she’s out of the woods, but the nature of the disease is that tomorrow is never fully promised. It’s best to enjoy the here and now.

Her 10-month-old son Ellis has recently begun to crawl at their family home in Drumcliff, Sligo. "He’s getting curious, adventurous, and there’s a little bit of a temper coming out, which is unfortunately the Cullen side," she laughs.

She was eight weeks pregnant when she first heard the C-word, and it was Cullen who uttered it. In September 2018 she felt a soreness in her left ear and noticed a loss of hearing. Her GP figured it was an ear infection and gave her an antibiotic, but after returning from a holiday the following week she was no better, at which point her GP noticed a swollen lymph node behind her ear.

She was sent for a biopsy and ultrasound, which uncovered atypical cells, her doctor sent her slides would be sent to Beaumont Hospital for analysis. That sparked her suspicion.

"Are you concerned about cancer?"

"Well, yeah."

She left in a daze, walking aimlessly around Sligo Town. "You’re just in shock. I rang my mum and that’s when I got upset. I walked into Dunnes and saw people I knew and was like, 'I can’t see her as I’m a bit teary.' It’s a weird, weird experience."

Cullen had a brain stem tumour and though undergoing surgery while 13 weeks pregnant was a risk, she had little choice. "The cancer is rare and rare cancers can do strange things," the oncologist told her. "We need to do the surgery."

The tumour was removed through her nose and Cullen had a neck dissection to remove almost 90 lymph nodes. Her treatment was then carefully managed to protect her and the baby. A 28-week delivery was considered – “but that scared me with the risk to the baby” – and eventually they settled on 32 weeks.

Ellis arrived last May, weighing five pounds, and he spent two weeks in intensive care before being released into Cullen’s arms. Only then could she begin the full course of treatments.

"So many people said it must have been so tough dealing with both (cancer and childbirth) at the same time, but I flipped it," says Cullen. "Ellis was a great distraction."

She travelled to Essen in Germany last summer where she underwent 36 rounds of proton radiation therapy (not available in Ireland) and six weeks of chemotherapy. Her husband Mark and her mother also went along with baby Ellis, while her three sisters took turns there to help out.

"That was massive," says Cullen. "There’s no way I’d have got through it otherwise. It takes a village."

She was warned that many don’t make it past the third week of chemotherapy due to the side effects of cisplatin. Five weeks in, Cullen felt the full effects.

"I had really bad mouth sores, and the vomiting started. Weeks five to seven, I didn’t want to go but then I’d see two and three-year-olds coming around for their treatment and I was like, ‘Alright Mary, suck it up.’"

Through it all, running was her release. Even if it was just two miles. The world seemed a better place upon her return. That’s another thing she’s come to learn about the sport, about herself: "Running isn’t about competition, it’s about headspace. I would literally go mad if I couldn’t get out."

But there is such a thing as loving it too much, and for all the sport has given her, it broke Cullen’s heart many times. "I just wish I’d taken my time more," she reflects. "Catherina (McKiernan) and Sonia (O’Sullivan) always said this: you find out afterwards."

What she means is the value of patience. Cullen always had star quality, but she was never the most durable. As her coach Ray Treacy used to joke, "You’ve got a big engine and not a great car."

She had her first stress fracture at the age of 15, and she reckons "12 or 13" since, many coming at the expense of a season. But when she is healthy, by God is she good.

After finishing school, Cullen followed the well-worn path to the US and became a star for Providence College, routing the field to win the NCAA 5,000m title in 2006 – a rare achievement for Irish athletes.

The following year she raced at the World Championships and in 2008 she was just two seconds outside the medals at the European Cross Country, finishing fourth. In March 2009 she won a bronze medal over 3,000m at the European Indoors in Turin, a run that deserved much more.

She beat two Russians, both later tested positive, while the two athletes in front of her – Alemitu Bekele of Turkey and Sara Moreira of Portugal – were both later banned for doping.

"I tried to block it out, tried to race, but there was a frustration after they got busted," she says. "Part of you was like, ‘What is the point busting your ass, working really hard, when you’re not competing against a clean field?’"

She loves the sport too much not to hate what it became.

"Back in the day I loved watching races but now, unfortunately, I don’t really believe what I’m watching and I hate that. We all love running but it’s definitely changed a lot, and I don’t think for the better."

She remembers how her world-class training group in Providence didn’t even wear GPS watches, but now things are, well, different.

"The (Nike Vaporfly) shoes drive me mad. I get why people wear them but I wish people would acknowledge they are wearing them. The shoes, the doping, the grey area, there’s so much there now whereas the whole point of running was to go from A to B as quick as you could."

For many years, Cullen’s body wouldn’t allow her that simple joy.

It’s an unfortunate reality that some of her worst injuries coincided with Olympic years, and while so many vastly inferior athletes have gone to the Games, few Irish athletes as good as Cullen – if any – have missed out.

In 2008 she had an Olympic B-standard over 5,000m but with the Olympic Council of Ireland stating only A-standards would be accepted for Beijing (a position they later reversed), she stayed in Providence that summer and focused on regaining her fitness for the autumn.

In 2011 Cullen’s father passed away and she remembers telling herself in the aftermath, "Right, I’m definitely making the Olympics in 2012."

But again, life tore up that script.

"It was the same crap, I just pushed too much and ended up dealing with an Achilles injury. I ran through it, then I got surgery in London and I never got back to an Olympics."

She knew 2016 could be her final shot, and Cullen showed her class by running 15:26.53 for 5,000m that April off a few weeks’ training, two seconds off the Olympic standard. But injuries came back to haunt her and in her final attempt at qualifying in Sligo, where a huge crowd turned out to support, she strained her hamstring and came up short. She hasn’t raced since.

"While I loved every minute and I’d do it all over again, it’s heartbreak when you’re not making it. You’re like, ‘Am I really going to give another four years?’ I wanted a family so that came into play and there was a bit of acceptance after 2016."

The what-if still lingers.

"Injuries are the most frustrating thing: you can say what you could have done but you just don’t know.

"I wish I’d got myself in a gym to get more robust instead of ploughing away with mileage. I always felt pressure in a contract to get back, but I put that pressure on myself. I wish I’d taken a little more time."

The thing is, she hasn’t given up.

Cullen still runs about 10k most days and when she sees Sinead Diver – the 42-year-old Mayo native who finished fifth in the New York Marathon last year – she knows time is still on her side if her health will allow.

"I know it sounds mad, but you think, ‘Could there be a possibility?’"

She misses the sport. No point pretending otherwise. "That pain of those really hard sessions where you’re just floored, I miss that. Those long tempo runs with the girls, where you’re running 5:30 (per mile) and it feels effortless, I miss that feeling of fitness. Would I love to go back and do it all again? We’ll have to wait and see, but I do miss that pain."

Time has taught her to treasure all that the sport gave her. Cullen’s best friends are still the women she ran with at Providence, and she met her husband, Mark – himself an international distance runner – at North Sligo AC. They started going out at 17 and have been together ever since.

For all the uncertainty in the past year, it has imbued in Cullen a certain calm. "I definitely think I’ve changed. Stuff that would have made me stressed before, money or materialistic stuff, that’s not even on my radar."

In early December, three months after finishing treatment, she had a PET scan that showed some activity where the tumour had been, and it showed up again in a scan last month. "Thankfully the cancer is nowhere else in my body. They said (the activity) could be from the treatment and scar tissue and the body healing, but they can’t say for sure."

As such, she’s due an MRI scan in the weeks ahead, but with the pressure on the health service Cullen isn’t sure yet when that will be. She’s learned not to think too far ahead.

"Just take it a day at a time. You can plan for the future but these curveballs get thrown so you can’t. As long as I’m feeling okay and my bloods are fine, I’m not going to stress."

Amid the occasional anguish of the past 18 months, running has been a constant, her crutch. That won’t change due to cancer, coronavirus or whatever else might come her way.

"It’s huge,” she says. "With the treatments you could have gone down a black hole and say, ‘Why did this happen to me?’ But getting out running, you can rationalise things in your head. In a way, it saves me."