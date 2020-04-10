| 17.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cancer, surgery, childbirth and chemotherapy - former Olympic hopeful opens up on rollercoaster year

Mary Cullen during her athletics career, and with her husband Mark and son Ellis. Expand

Close

Mary Cullen during her athletics career, and with her husband Mark and son Ellis.

Mary Cullen during her athletics career, and with her husband Mark and son Ellis.

Mary Cullen during her athletics career, and with her husband Mark and son Ellis.

Cathal Dennehy

There’s a scene in Parasite, the South Korean movie which swept the board at this year’s Oscars, that captures the futility of banking on the future.

As the father and son lie on the ground at a shelter following a flood, Ki-woo asks his dad, Ki-taek, if he has a plan.

"Ki-woo, do you know what kind of plan never fails?” his father asks. “No plan at all. If you make a plan, life will never work out that way."