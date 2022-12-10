Brian Fay has the belief to make his mark on and off track

‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? What are we watching right here?’

The American commentators on FloTrack couldn’t believe what they were seeing at Cougar Stadium in the Bryan Clay Invitational in California in April this year. When FloTrack clipped up the men’s 5000m race for social media, their post came with the question: is this the greatest 5k comeback in the history of 5k comebacks? The comeback belonged to Brian Fay from Glasnevin, Dublin, who was running for the University of Washington. He came from the back of the pack to hunt down runaway leader Morgan Beadlescomb and passed him out on the home straight.

“I’d rather move and break people rather than people move and break me. Because I came from so far back, I didn’t realise who was leading. It was only with 250m to run that I realised that there was only one guy in front of me,” Fay recalls about the race that went viral. “You’re so caught up in that primal state of just trying to win that I literally started screaming and just ran. Fortunately, it worked out well on a fast lap and I had a big close and a big PB for me at the time.”

His time of 13:16.52 also moved him to fifth ahead of John Treacy and Eamonn Coghlan in the all-time 5000m Irish list.

Fay (24) has spent the past year almost routinely breaking personal bests and that continued right up to last Saturday in Boston. He set a new Irish indoor 5000m record of 13:16.77 at the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Opener to finish eighth and cut over nine seconds off the previous Irish time.

​

Mixed

“I think my initial reaction was a bit mixed because I got beaten by a few guys that were all NCAA athletes and you want to be the top guy in the NCAAs. But then you get a few messages from home saying, well done. And you realise that it wasn’t a bad run so I was happy afterwards,” Fay said this week after flying home to Dublin before travelling to Turin for tomorrow’s European Cross Country Championships.

So what was the point of difference this year? Fay wasn’t the underage athlete everyone had tracked for a huge future. He only started taking athletics seriously in Leaving Cert year in Belvedere College and he won the steeplechase at the 2017 All-Ireland Schools. He had other interests like fine art drawing. His stunning drawing of Clint Eastwood’s face won a special merit in the 2016 Texaco awards.

He likes drawing human faces the most because “if I mess up detail on a face, we’ll notice it straight off the bat because we’re so finely tuned to detail on the face.” He considered doing fine art in college but instead went to DCU to study business with specialism in finance. This was when his running graduated to another level after he joined the Dublin Track Club and Feidhlim Kelly who “really brought me from a schoolboy up to a very good athlete. I owe it to them.”

Fay then decided to chance America. He wrote to two colleges, including the University of Washington. He had Sonia O’Sullivan and Nic Bideau – their daughter, Sophie, is also with Washington – down to vouch for him. He got accepted and moved there on a scholarship in August 2021 to do a two-year Masters in entrepreneurship.

Moving to America moved the needle even more. Fay lives in a house with his team-mates in a lovely neighbourhood in Seattle and everything is looked after – physio, food, travel. With his coach, Andy Powell, Fay’s weekly mileage dropped to 85 miles a week compared to around 95 he used to do at home. They take more time to recover between repetitions – for example, a five-minute recovery between mile reps compared to a minute. The pay-off is they run the reps harder.

“When you come from Ireland you see all these guys running well in America and you’re like oh man, if I was on a level playing field I’d be running as well as them. So, I came in with a bit of a chip on my shoulder. I have a point to prove here.”

His “breakout run” came at last year’s European Cross in Dublin, where he was the top Irish finisher in 10th in the senior men’s race. Back in America, he began picking off PBs over the mile, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m. He produced his trademark kick to finish eightth in the 5000m final at the European Championships in Munich in August. He has an ability to draw clear lines even when pain and tiredness can scramble the mind.

“I’m not an ego runner. I feel like a lot of the guys they’re like, oh I have to feel good to run good. And if the race isn’t working out and they’re a little bit back they panic, they switch off or blow up. Whereas for me, I expect myself to feel bad in the midst of running fast. I kind of park my ego. In the last 400m, I don’t really care how I look, if my jaw is swinging off me. I’m like, that’s fine, once I get the job done and just beat guys.

“I’m a real emotional person. I scream at the end of races. I get nervous before races. When you’re racing so regularly, you have to try and keep your emotions level. I listen to prayer music every time I race for three or four hours before to calm myself down. You rely a lot on your faith just to kind of de-stress.”

The meditative prayer music he listens to comes from a school trip to Taizé, an ecumenical community in France. He grew up in a religious home in Glasnevin (his dad is currently studying a doctorate in catholic theology in Trinity). Fay is a quadruplet in a family of six children. He’s the youngest of the quads behind sisters Lisa, Amy and brother, Michael, and their mother always encouraged individuality. He used to volunteer with the Dublin diocese and travel to Lourdes to help sick and wheelchair-bound pilgrims. It gave him a “very honest perspective on life”.

Tomorrow will be Fay’s fifth European Cross Country Championships. This time he wants to try and stay connected with the leading group so he doesn’t leave himself with too much ground to make up.

“Running in an Irish singlet, I respond off having pride and not disgracing your country! In the heat of it, I am quite emotional like, I’m going to beat this guy. It’s more of an emotional outlet for me to express myself and get some aggression out. I don’t know where it comes from. The thing I always do in every race is I will give it my best. I’ll run for as hard as I can for as long as I can.”

Sometimes, it’s the simplest of beliefs that can lead to the biggest of surprises.