Barr fears athletics will ‘lose a lot of the younger generation’ due to Covid disruption

When he thinks about his journey to the top tier of athletics – those key underage years, when training and racing was as much a social outlet as a sporting pursuit – Thomas Barr can’t help wonder what’s being lost for the next generation.

In the past year few nations have kept the doors shut to underage sport as long as Ireland, and few are as slow to open them up again. As a result, young athletes are facing a second straight summer with scant competitive outlets – despite how safe such activities are known to be.

As an elite athlete, Barr has been able to chug along with relative normality, but at his training base at the University of Limerick the eerie quietness on the track and training pitches makes him think about the ripple effect of prolonged lockdowns for Irish sport.

“I think we’re going to lose a lot of the younger generation because they’ve fallen out of the habit of sport and it’s become less accessible,” he says. “For a lot of athletes, what keeps them coming back is the constant interaction with the sport and with peers. Without that, it’s very easy to slip into a more sedentary lifestyle where you’re like, ‘ah, I won’t bother.’”

Barr is quick to note how the pandemic hasn’t been all bad for athletics, sparking as it did an interest in running for so many, and he hopes that when things open up membership numbers will rebound. But the drop-off has been alarming: at the end of January 2020, 35,654 athletes had registered with Athletics Ireland, but this year that figure was just 13,095.

“Some people don’t even know the talent they have, it hasn’t even been nurtured (yet), so we’re going to lose a lot of athletes before they even get to their peak which is a massive shame,” says Barr.

The news that this summer’s Morton Games and Cork City Sports have both been cancelled dealt a further blow, with international competition in the Republic apparently a no-go this track season. It means athletes like Barr must venture abroad to race quality opposition.

“In the middle of a pandemic where you’re not supposed to be travelling, being told the only way you can race is to go abroad (means) you’re being thrown out of that safe bubble that you’ve been in for the last year,” he says.

Barr hasn’t left the country since September, cancelling his warm-weather training camps due to concerns over the restrictions he’d face upon his return. Instead he’s put in the hard yards at his usual UL base under the guidance of coaches Hayley and Drew Harrison.

“While we haven’t been able to get the quality we could in a warm-weather camp, we’ve had really consistent training since September. I’m definitely in good shape.”

Although elite athletes will have to self-isolate for an extended period after any races abroad, it’s a sacrifice Barr has to make if he wants to be competitive in Tokyo.

“There’s no way to simulate a race in training, you have to get out there, get used to running under pressure. The bigger the event, the bigger performance is going to come out of me.”

He hopes to open his season at the World Athletics Relays in Poland in early May, racing the mixed 4x400m if the Irish get an invite. Barr will likely run his first 400m hurdles race in mid-May and he plans to fly to Japan in early July, arriving at the Irish holding camp in Fukuroi three weeks before his first Olympic race.

Though his parents won’t be able to travel as usual, and he won’t see the flood of Irish tricolours he saw when he walked out for the 2016 Olympic final in Rio, he’s just relieved that the event is happening at all.

“I still think it’s going to be a very cool Games to be a part of because it’s a one-off thing,” he says. “It’s been a pretty mundane year for everyone, so the Olympics will be a really good breakaway from that.”

