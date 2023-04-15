| 9.4°C Dublin

Awesome Adeleke smashes two Irish records in Florida

Rhasidat Adeleke is in sensational form on the track. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Cathal Dennehy

By now it’s an almost weekly occurrence, but the frequency of her brilliance shouldn’t detract from its force.

After obliterating two Irish records in less than 24 hours, Rhasidat Adeleke has edged ever closer to being what most athletics anoraks now consider her: a genuine contender at world and Olympic level.

