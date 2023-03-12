| 9.3°C Dublin

Athletics round-up: Another stunning run from Adeleke, Cotter’s double, and Smyth sizzles

Rhasidat Adeleke Expand

Rhasidat Adeleke

Cathal Dennehy

It was always going to take something special to stop Rhasidat Adeleke, and at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on Saturday night, that’s exactly what US star Britton Wilson produced.

The University of Arkansas student ran the second fastest indoor 400m of all time, 49.48, to beat Adeleke, who clocked 50.45 to finish second.

