| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Athletics Ireland announce Christian Malcolm as new Performance Sprints Lead

Paul McNamara Expand

Close

Paul McNamara

Paul McNamara

Paul McNamara

Cathal Dennehy

Athletics Ireland has announced that retired British sprinter Christian Malcolm has been recruited as its new Performance Sprints Lead, tasked with overseeing the development of Irish sprinting. The role is understood to be part-time, and will include supporting key coach-athlete pairs, mentoring Irish coaches and overseeing the relay programmes.

At a time when Irish athletics has a flood of emerging talent, Malcolm's appointment marks a key step forward in the steady professionalisation of Irish coaching structures - which is still very much a work in progress.

Most Watched

Privacy