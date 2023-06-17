Andrew Coscoran smashes Irish record to pick up victory in France

Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs in France

Cathal Dennehy

Andrew Coscoran produced the performance of his life to break his own Irish 1500m record and clock 3:32.68 to win at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice on Saturday night, smashing the 3:33.49 mark he ran indoors in Birmingham this year.