Andrew Coscoran smashes Irish record to pick up victory in France
Cathal Dennehy
Andrew Coscoran produced the performance of his life to break his own Irish 1500m record and clock 3:32.68 to win at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice on Saturday night, smashing the 3:33.49 mark he ran indoors in Birmingham this year.
