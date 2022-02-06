Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann star at Indoor Grand Prix in New York

Irish milers Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann produced a pair of outstanding performances at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meeting in New York on Sunday, with Coscoran beating a world-class field to win in 3:53.64 and McCann clocking 3:53.87 to finish third.

It moves them to sixth and seventh on the Irish all-time indoor lists and was the first win by an Irish athlete at a World Indoor Tour gold meeting.

"I was a bit tired coming off last week’s race so I sat towards the back of the field and I was able to come through," said Coscoran.

"I’m happy out. I wasn’t expecting to run that fast. I said to Feidhlim (Kelly), my coach, this morning, that I was a bit tired. But I felt like I was strong in the last 200 and if someone came up to my shoulder I felt like I had another gear."

Coscoran will now race four times in Europe in the coming weeks on the path to next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

McCann was equally thrilled with his run.

"I came in here not really knowing what shape I was in but I had a quick chat with my dad before I came on and he said, 'don’t be scared of the pace.' I got myself into a good position and made my move progressively. Coscoran came flying by me and I just tried to hang on as long as I could," he said.

Sarah Lavin was also in action at the event, the Olympian finishing fifth in the 60m hurdles in a season’s best of 8.10.

Georgie Hartigan clocked 4:15.42 to finish eighth in the 1500m while Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner finished 10th in the same race in 4:18.01.