An accidental champion

If you have a disability, sport can change your world like it changed mine

Jason Smyth: ‘Some athletes don’t get the luxury of deciding when their time is up.’ Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Jason Smyth

Strange as it may seem, I came to running purely by chance. One of my teachers in Limavady, Liz McGuire, encouraged me to join a local club after an athletics assessment.