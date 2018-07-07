Sport Athletics

Saturday 7 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

REPORT

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 0

Croatia CRO 0

Ongoing

15-year-old Dubliner Rhasidat Adeleke wins gold for Ireland in 200m at European Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke
Rhasidat Adeleke

Rhasidat Adeleke has secured a gold medal for Ireland in the 20m final at the European Championships in Hungary.

Adeleke, just 15 years of age, powered home in a time of 23.53 before shedding tears of joy in emotional scenes.

Adeleke's victory comes less than 24 hours after Sarah Healy secured Ireland's first gold of the Championships.

Healy created a little piece of athletics history last night by becoming the first Irish athlete to win gold at the European U-18 Championships, the 17-year-old Dubliner obliterating her rivals in the girls' 3,000m to win in a championship record of 9:18.05.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport