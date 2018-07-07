15-year-old Dubliner Rhasidat Adeleke wins gold for Ireland in 200m at European Championships
Rhasidat Adeleke has secured a gold medal for Ireland in the 20m final at the European Championships in Hungary.
Adeleke, just 15 years of age, powered home in a time of 23.53 before shedding tears of joy in emotional scenes.
Adeleke's victory comes less than 24 hours after Sarah Healy secured Ireland's first gold of the Championships.
Healy created a little piece of athletics history last night by becoming the first Irish athlete to win gold at the European U-18 Championships, the 17-year-old Dubliner obliterating her rivals in the girls' 3,000m to win in a championship record of 9:18.05.
A brilliant run from Rhasidat Adeleke in the 200m final at the European U18 Championships to claim Ireland's second gold medal of the event! 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wDZed643Dk— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 7, 2018
Rhasidat Adeleke on a brilliant win in the girls 200m final in 23.52 pic.twitter.com/tv9B8bJZ9f— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 7, 2018
