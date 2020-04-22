1000 press-ups in one hour - Irish Independent GAA reporter takes up charity fitness challenge

Irish Independent GAA and horse racing reporter Michael Verney is attempting to do 1000 press-ups in one hour to raise money for two charitable causes.

FOMO (Fear of missing out) is rarely a positive thing but after watching people putting their shoulder to the wheel and raising funds for those in need, it was a no-brainer to get involved and play some part.

The Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill but exercise continues to provide some light at the end of the tunnel and it's amazing to see the physical feats which people have accomplished when the need is greatest.

Be it a marathon in a garden as Mayo hurler Cathal Freeman ran to raise PPE (personal protective equipment) funds for frontline workers or GAA clubs running and walking for Do it for Dan, their efforts have been breathtaking.

There are people completing 5k runs that would rarely have thrown on their runners prior to this and hopefully those habits have been cultivated enough that they will stand the test of time when Covid-19 is eventually beaten.

My inspiration came from a combination of the film 'Coach Carter' and Mayo boxer Ray Moylette. Between watching Samuel L Jackson punishing his young basketball squad and seeing 'Sugar Ray' test his body's endurance, I landed on the Push It To The Limit challenge.

The ambitious aim is to complete 1,000 push ups in one hour – which averages at around 17 per minute – but the physical torture will be worth it with much-needed PPE for frontline workers and Do it for Dan the causes that will benefit.

Dan Donoher, son of former Laois GAA stars Niall and Aisling (née Quigley), is a one-year-old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

It had been incurable until recently but a wonder drug on the US market called Zolgensma has offered this brave boy a chance at an improved or even a normal life. However, with the ground-breaking treatment costing $2.1 million for a once off infusion and time of essence, now is the time to act.

Over €1.3million has already been banked after thousands of people jumped aboard the fundraising train with celebrity lip syncs, Dye it for Dan, marathons and table quizzes just some of the activities undertaken from near and far.

The power of people and community spirit in someone's darkest hour knows no bounds and I'd love to play my part in a small way to help the Donohers reach their goal and make it Stateside with little Dan.

The scale of the challenge is painful to think about but training is progressing nicely since I put the idea out there on Sunday evening with every donation, big or small, and message of support providing motivation to go above and beyond.

Whether its achievable or not is another story – a professional athlete in Moylette missed out by a few seconds just last week – but tune in on my Facebook Live on Thursday April 30 from 7-8pm to enjoy the festivities.

If nothing else, kick your feet up and enjoy some human torture for two great causes. All support, donations and promotion would be hugely appreciated with my GoFundMe page already over half way to achieving its target of €5,000.

And if you have FOMO, feel free to join in with your own fundraiser. We all have plenty of time on our hands so let's make use of it and support those who need our help the most. Beir bua.

To donate money towards PPE for HSE staff and for treatment for one year-old Dan Donoher, click here.

Online Editors