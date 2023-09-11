Around the NFL: Irishman Daniel Whelan makes impressive start to Green Bay Packers career

History-maker: Daniel Whelan #41 of the Green Bay Packers was impressive as the team's punter in Chicago. Photo: Getty Images

In the first of our weekly series, we catch you up on the biggest talking points you may have missed across the NFL.

Daniel Whelan makes history

For the first time since 1985, an Irish-born player has played in an NFL game. Enniskerry native Daniel Whelan was trusted to punt the ball five times as the Green Bay Packers earned a win in Chicago.

Whelan’s big leg impressed too, averaging 49.8 yards with one punt inside the 20-yard line, with one effort rocketing across the Chicago sky to earn 68 yards. It was a great start to what will hopefully be a long and successful career in the league for the 24-year-old, and we wish him well.

The trust in youth that Green Bay have put into players like Whelan seemed to have paid off too, as the Packers stormed to a 38-20 win over their most heated rivals, the Bears.

Jordan Love showed fans that he could be the latest in a line of elite quarterbacks at Green Bay, his three touchdown passes and general sense of athleticism and confidence an agonising sight for Bears fans who have had to put up with the Packers being led by Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for dozens of seasons.

Mind you, he could have just had the luck of the Irish on his side.

Burrow has the bucks, but not the Buckeye State

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension.

To put that into context, if he averages 600 attempted passes each season (as he did last year) he will get paid almost $92,000 each time he throws the ball.

So, you’d imagine a stellar performance from such a highly-valued asset would follow against rival team the Cleveland Browns in the ‘Battle of Ohio’. But you’d be wrong.

Burrow, who in fairness did not train or play during the pre-season due to a calf strain, threw for a total of 82 yards in a crushing 24-3 loss in Cleveland.

The Browns knew how to target his offence. Burrow was blitzed from the start and was mauled by the pass rushers, as his opposite number Deshaun Watson passed for a touchdown and ran in another.

The Bengals’ star QB struggled in slippery weather conditions against a rebuilt Cleveland defensive front that didn't afford him much time and made everything hard.

Although Burrow missed more than a month this summer with a strained calf, the 26-year-old didn't offer any excuses following his uncharacteristic performance.

“It’s one week," said Burrow, who was lifted with 5:15 left. "Obviously, not up to our standard. Not up to my standard. We have 16 more of them, so we are going to keep trucking.”

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) hits Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Brady’s shadow looms large

The New England Patriots’ season opener was dedicated to Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who brought six Super Bowls to Foxboro. The problem was that they decided to honour him when the Philadelphia Eagles were in town, a city and franchise that can’t stand Brady.

The Eagles sucked all momentum out of New England as Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as Philadelphia built a big early lead, then hung on at the finish to beat the New England Patriots 25-20.

And comparisons between the days of Brady and the offence led by Mac Jones are always made in Patriot country, but never more so than when TB12 is in the building and effectively being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. And as the Pats had the ball for two drives late in the fourth quarter, where a touchdown could have won the game, the offence made some uninspiring play calls.

The result was not a disaster for a Patriots team most expect will finish last in the AFC East, as Jones did throw for three touchdowns after all. But Patriots fans might have to start getting used to lacking star power on the field in those clutch moments when it counts - moments Brady excelled in better than anyone.

Is there a Netflix curse?

If you were wondering how the stars of the Netflix series Quarterback got on over the weekend, the answer is not good.

And for this segment we are going to act like the latter episodes of that season and just ignore Marcus Mariota, as his bad luck set in all the way back in last season, the Hawaiian now Hurts’ backup at Philadelphia.

But for the starters and stars of the show, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, it was a surprising losing start to the season.

First, Mahomes played on an offence where he was surrounded by players that couldn’t catch a cold, let alone a pass, in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 21-20 loss at home to the Detroit Lions.

Then, yesterday the Minnesota Vikings came up short at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cousins and Co losing 20-17 to an unfancied Bucs side.

You like that Kirk? Probably not.

Cousins went 33 for 44 for 344 yards and touchdowns to Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison, and Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 150 yards. But after going an NFL-record 11-0 in one-score games during the 2022 regular season, the Vikings ran out of that late-game mojo, with Baker Mayfield’s offence instead finding a path to score a winning field goal in the fourth quarter.

Giants get a kicking

Quick summary of the Sunday Night Football game in New Jersey between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys - the Texas men ran riot.

First, the Giants had a field goal attempt blocked for Noah Igbinoghene to score the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the season (a good stat for you there if you’re ever in a honky-tonk quiz).

Then, DaRon Bland had a pick-six to send the Cowboys to a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

And it didn’t stop there, the Giants went on to lose 40-0 as New York QB Daniel Jones was picked off a second time. Bad days for the team many commentators say were the most fortunate to have made the playoffs last season.

Tonight’s game: Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets debut

Monday Night Football again sees eyes focused on Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in a poignant all-New York clash.

Today is, of course, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the emotion around the occasion will set the agenda going into this game.

On the field, it is the first time in the regular season that Aaron Rodgers will line out for the Jets as we get our first answer to the biggest question of the offseason - can Rodgers’ Jets go all the way?

The 39-year-old Rodgers is facing the monumental task of trying to help lift a frustrated franchise back to respectability. And far beyond.

He mentioned during his introductory news conference in April after being acquired from Green Bay that the Jets' lone Super Bowl trophy from the 1968 season looks “lonely.” The Jets have missed the postseason 12 straight years, the longest active drought in the NFL.

Rodgers has talked about winning in the Big Apple, the new hometown he has fully embraced. And his presence has raised expectations — inside and outside the Jets' facility — enormously.

But Rodgers is well prepared to handle the pressure.

“We all have our routines, I think,” he said. "First, there’s the idea of a fear of failure and that being crippling to some people or a motivator to other people.

“I think the fear of failure is often related to a lack of preparation. I don’t feel that a lot. I feel a strong pride in the performance, which is kind of the positive spin on the fear of failure — that you have so much pride in how you play, that you will do anything in your power to have the balanced preparation you need to be able to go out and think clearly.”

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

Live, Sky Sports, 1.15am (Tuesday)