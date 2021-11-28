‘You’re in with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady who are coming off a Super Bowl win’

In his early 20s, Ian Jones had an idea of what his life would look like. At the turn of the last decade, he was contently on his way to becoming a teacher.

Everything outside of that would revolve around playing with Bishopstown GAA club and building a life in Cork. He didn’t reckon upon jobs with some of the biggest teams in American sport or sitting in on meetings with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

He’ll tell you now that the Bishopstown club, through its contacts and support, helped build a sporting life less ordinary for him. They are, he insists, the people who laid the track to send him on his way. And now, after a decade Stateside, they are the ones that will bring him home.

If a career in teaching was the plan, he was always drawn to the idea of being a strength coach. It started out almost as a hobby and as he studied for his Arts degree in UCC, he picked up various qualifications in the area of strength and conditioning.

Seeing his interest grow, two

club-mates encouraged him. Mark Kilgallon, who has previously acted as the head strength coach at the Sydney Swans and currently works with Munster rugby, helped open some doors in that area. Former Cork football manager and now Bishopstown chairman Brian Cuthbert pushed him in that direction too.

After a couple of years coaching various teams, grades and codes around Cork and beyond, he secured an internship in University of South Carolina. Bishopstown had a night for him, thrust an envelope with some money in it into his hand and sent him on his way. He’d no idea what the next chapter would bring.

But in his mind there always was an idea he’d circle back to Cork.

The next decade took him to places he could never have imagined. He set up in places like South Carolina and then Penn State University and its 106,000-capacity stadium. He’s also worked with the likes of USA rugby and the American Alliance of football, a start-up professional American football league, as well as a number of division one universities.

Along the way he added other qualifications including a Master’s, building experience, qualifications and contacts as he went. That period also saw him pitch up at the Cleveland Browns before winning a full-time job with the Houston Texans, and a ticket into the biggest sports league in the world.

“I was 26 and I got hired full-time as an assistant strength coach in the NFL,” Jones says of his two-season stint. “We’d JJ Watt, he was coming off three (defensive) player of the year awards, we drafted Deshaun Watson, we had Jadeveon Clowney, a first overall draft pick. Vince Wilfork was there. All these massive personalities, I actually didn’t appreciate it at the time. I wasn’t immature but I would say the first time when I really stepped back and looked at it was after my first season there.

“We’d a great year that season. We won the AFC South, won a play-off game and we lost to the Patriots in the play-offs in January in Foxboro, to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. I remember coming home on the plane after losing. And that was it, the season was over.

“It had been a bit of a whirlwind to that point. That was the first time I sat back on the plane and thought about it. I was texting my dad or my mother and they were saying do you understand what a privilege that was what you just got to be a part of?

“One of the lads had sent me a picture of the TV and I’d come up on the screen on Sky Sports. I hadn’t even thought about it to be honest.”

Jones and the Texans bounced into the 2017 season with understandable optimism. A shared pre-season training camp with the New England Patriots in West Virginia saw him sit in on meetings with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

“For those camps, they bring the coaching staff together and sometimes they bring the quarterbacks into the meetings because they have a lot of involvement in practice planning. We had two camps, two weeks in a row.

“We had the Saints first, and as part of the coaching staff you’re in these meetings. And one week it’s Sean Payton and Drew Brees and their coaching staff. And the next week, you’re in with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and the Patriots who are coming off a Super Bowl win. They’re going around the table introducing themselves and I’m there: ‘How are you? Ian Jones, Cork, Bishopstown’,” he laughs.

Season two started to go off the rails before it ever got going. Hurricane Harvey ripped through Houston, causing the deaths of more than 100 people and doing damage worth $125bn. The Texans’ season preparation was also thrown into disarray and they suffered a heavy defeat on week one. Not long afterwards, star draftee Watson would pick up a serious knee injury in training that ended his season before the kneeling protest that engulfed the US gripped their franchise.

The Texans late owner Bob McNair sparked controversy when, at an owners’ meeting, he said: “We can’t have the inmates running the prison” in relation to players taking the knee during the anthem. He later apologised but senior figures in the Texans dressing-room were unhappy and the season lay in ruins. After winning the AFC South the previous season and winning a play-off game, the Texans went 4-12 for the 2017 season.

“You’re in the middle of this thing that is a lot bigger than this game,” Jones says. There was an overhaul in the club that close season. The head strength coach moved on but Jones was handed a one-year extension. But the tectonics of professional sports are constantly shifting and a couple of months later Jones was informed that the new strength coach wanted to bring in his own staff. His contract was paid in full and off he went again.

His NFL stint was over but from a professional point of view, Jones had worked with some of the most extraordinary athletes. Given the nature of the sport and schedule, keeping them healthy was the main goal.

“(There’s temptation) to push them and push them and push them. Because they can withstand so much and they are so gifted athletically. But what I’ve realised is the more exposure you have to these guys and especially when you get to the NFL is that you actually just need to get out of their way a lot of the time and work on making sure they get to the games and are as healthy as possible for the course of the season.

“Also because of the nature of the sport, the games are traumatic events, particularly the NFL games. It’s very different to rugby, the soreness and collisions and stuff, they may have less tackles but they are these once-off, car-crash collisions with these other genetic animals.

“They come in after playing and it takes them a large amount of time to recover and be ready to go again for the next game. You are still trying to develop physical quality and physical capacity and you can make them stronger and faster and better. But they just need to be able to play.

“A lot of them, the very good guys who are drafted very high, you just need to make sure they are ready to perform. The way the NFL off-season works, you don’t have them a lot of time in the off-season, it’s very much the six months in season you are with them so your programme is geared towards maximizing that Sunday performance.

“Now that’s the very high-end guys. You do have guys who need to develop when they get to the professional level who, if they get a couple of years development under their belt at 21 or 22, they still end up having good careers. But it is a very much what can you do now league? Can you perform now? And if not you end up getting thrown out by the wayside.

“But the top guys, what they can do genetically and what you can get out of them is special, numbers-wise.”

His next job was with the Utah franchise of the Alliance of American football, a professional league that was in its infancy. They courted him after he’d been head strength coach for the ‘Senior Bowl’ which showcases the best college football talent in the country just before the draft.

However, just before season’s end, the league went bust. Jones was kept going with his own consultancy work and also worked for Wagner College in New York and most recently New Orleans University before the chance to return home popped up. Setanta College were looking to establish a base in Cork at the same time as Bishopstown were embarking on an ambitious new redevelopment programme.

Through Jones, the pair have struck a deal that will see Setanta and Bishopstown work in partnership to open a new health and fitness facility at the club in the New Year. As part of the arrangement, Bishopstown members will have access to the facility and Jones will act as head of Athletic Development at the club on behalf of Setanta.

“This is state of the art what we are putting in. We are really going after this thing and I want to repay them (the club).

“When I left I was apprehensive about leaving in 2013. The plan was to go for two or three years and Brian Cuthbert said, ‘You’re going to learn stuff you can bring back’. That turned into ten years. So the driving factor for me is I’ve always had the desire to come back and help my own GAA club, it’s great to have that chance.”

From Bishopstown to the NFL and back again. A new chapter begins.