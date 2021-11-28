| 2.3°C Dublin

‘You’re in with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady who are coming off a Super Bowl win’

Ian Jones spent a decade working with the best in American sport and now hopes to use that experience in his new venture at home in Cork

Corkman Ian Jones pictured during his time working in the United States Expand
Legendary New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

In his early 20s, Ian Jones had an idea of what his life would look like. At the turn of the last decade, he was contently on his way to becoming a teacher.

Everything outside of that would revolve around playing with Bishopstown GAA club and building a life in Cork. He didn’t reckon upon jobs with some of the biggest teams in American sport or sitting in on meetings with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

