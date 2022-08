(left to right) Mack Hansen, Tommy Bowe and Bundee Aki are pictured at the Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Classic Football clash between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Huskers on August 27. Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Former Irish rugby star Tommy Bowe takes us inside the training campus of Northwestern Wildcats, who take on Nebraska in the American College Football challenge at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 27.

Tommy travelled to Chicago, and the banks of Lake Michigan to be exact, to give us the lowdown on Northwestern's state-of-the-art facilities.