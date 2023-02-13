| 5.8°C Dublin

WATCH: Kelce brothers Travis and Jason embrace after Super Bowl 57 battle as sibling rivalry comes to a close

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) after he won Super Bowl LVII. Expand
Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce. Expand

Amy Tennery

The sibling rivalry that captivated NFL fans came to a close on Sunday as Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs overcame his brother Jason's Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57.

The Kelces were the first brothers to play against each other at a Super Bowl and days of good-natured ribbing gave way to genuine affection as 33-year-old tight end Travis came out on top at State Farm Stadium.

