Washington NFL team reveals new name for next season to finally take place of ‘Redskins’

A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo and new uniform during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Photo: Getty Images

Washington’s NFL team has revealed their new name as the Washington Commanders.

After an 18-month process, which included the team playing the 2021 season as the Washington Football Team, the new name and logo has been confirmed.

For many years team owner Daniel Snyder vowed he would “never” get rid of the Redskins name, which many Native Americans and others felt was racist.

After pressure from sponsors and politicians in 2020, Snyder reconsidered and retired the 87-year-old moniker.

On the eve of the reveal, speculation spread when a news helicopter for local NBC affiliate zoomed in on a Commanders banner in a window at FedEx Field.

And franchise legend Joe Theismann appeared to confirm the team name as the Washington Commanders in an interview with CBS Sports Radio on Monday, before walking it back, insisting: “No one has told me.”

Head coach Ron Rivera guided Washington to a 7-10 record last season, finishing third in the NFC East and missing the play-offs.

