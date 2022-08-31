Wait for Irish NFL player goes on as James McCourt is cut by the Jaguars

The 37-year wait for an Irish-born player in the NFL continues as the Jacksonville Jaguars have cut kicker James McCourt.

The Dublin-born University of Illinois graduate lined out for the Jags in pre-season, going two-for-two and hitting a 54-yard kick in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

He had previously been picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Jags, and over a seven-day period he made 15 of 15 field-goal attempts over three games (including two in-house practice matches), leaving many asking what more he could have done to earn a place in the squad ahead of the NFL’s final day of cuts.

Leading up to today’s decision to cut the roster down to 53 players the belief was that McCourt was in competition with Jake Verity to be the team’s starter when the NFL season kicks off next week. But Verity has also been cut from the squad, leaving the Jags with no kickers on the roster.

It is now believed Riley Patterson, formerly of the Detroit Lions, is favourite to be the team’s kicker for this season.

"James had a good game and had a good practice [Tuesday] ... and we really liked where he's at," said Jaguars special-teams coordinator Heath Farwell. "That said, part of our job of getting this roster as good as we can is to evaluate other rosters and see what's best available.

“We’ve been evaluating several other kicker battles as well as other positions, to figure out if we can upgrade our roster in any way. Riley [Patterson] is a guy that we targeted for a while, we were hoping he would become available and fortunately he did and we’re excited to have him.”

The news comes as another blow to fans wishing to see an Irish presence in the NFL after Wicklow-born Daniel Whelan was cut by the New Orleans Saints last month, although the punter is still a free agent.

An Irish-born player has not played in an NFL regular season game since 1985 when Neil O’Donoghue lined out for the St Louis Cardinals.