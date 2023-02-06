| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Tom Brady signs ten-year deal to become NFL analyst for Fox Sports next year in deal believed to be worth $375m

Tom Brady Expand

Close

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady said on Monday he will make his highly-anticipated debut as a lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports in the autumn of 2024.

Speaking during an appearance on Fox Sports' "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", the seven-times Super Bowl champion said he will use the time off to focus on other aspects of his life before beginning preparations for his broadcasting career.

Most Watched

Privacy