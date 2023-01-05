| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Jim Irsay make big donations as Damar Hamlin fundraiser passes $7m

Football fans gather outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Expand

Close

Football fans gather outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Football fans gather outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Football fans gather outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Karl Matchett

Tom Brady joined a list of generous donations made to the GoFundMe page set up by fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback contributed $10,000 to the total, which has now surpassed $7 million and aims to support a toy drive for Hamlin’s community.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy