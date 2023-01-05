Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Jim Irsay make big donations as Damar Hamlin fundraiser passes $7m

Tom Brady joined a list of generous donations made to the GoFundMe page set up by fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback contributed $10,000 to the total, which has now surpassed $7 million and aims to support a toy drive for Hamlin’s community.

The 24-year-old safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition in hospital, with fans of both teams gathering outside UC Medical Centre to offer their support.

Brady has been joined by a number of NFL owners, too, with Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts making the highest donation at $25,003.

Many have added $3 to their totals in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number with the Buffalo Bills.

Created in December 2020, Hamlin's fundraiser had an initial goal of $2,500 and was "established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation” but has now raised millions following the life-threatening incident to Hamlin.

Other big donations include $18,003 from Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots, $12,000 from LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the single current biggest amount of $20,000 from Jason Hanold.

Donations from the Washington Commanders, wrestler Chris Jericho and American swimmer Michael Phelps can also be seen across the top donations list.

Hamlin’s family reacted to news of the growing fund by thanking everyone offering their support. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” the family wrote in a message posted across social media.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organisation and to have their support.

“Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ wide receiver who was involved in the initial incident that saw Hamlin collapse, has also received messages of support after he took to Twitter to say he was “praying” his opponent could “pull through”.Tom Brady joined a list of generous donations made to the GoFundMe page set up by fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback contributed $10,000 to the total, which has now surpassed $7 million and aims to support a toy drive for Hamlin’s community.

The 24-year-old safety, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, remains in critical condition in hospital, with fans of both teams gathering outside UC Medical Centre to offer their support.

Brady has been joined by a number of NFL owners, too, with Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts making the highest donation at $25,003.

Many have added $3 to their totals in recognition of Hamlin’s jersey number with the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin’s fundraiser was set up in 2020 and has raised millions in the hours immediately after his collapse.

Other big donations include £18,000 from Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots, £12,000 from LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the single current biggest amount of $20,000 from Jason Hanold.

Donations from the Washington Commanders, wrestler Chris Jericho and American swimmer Michael Phelps can also be seen across the top donations list.

Hamlin’s family reacted to news of the growing fund by thanking everyone offering their support. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” the family wrote in a message posted across social media.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organisation and to have their support.

“Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ wide receiver who was involved in the initial incident that saw Hamlin collapse, has also received messages of support after he took to Twitter to say he was “praying” his opponent could “pull through”.