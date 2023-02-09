Ticket boost for fans ahead of highly-anticipated College Football Classic between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva

There is a glimmer of hope for those wanted to attend the highly-anticipated 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Notre Dame and Navy in the Aviva Stadium this August.
The match – on Saturday, August 26 – is a complete sell-out with 40,000 Americans expected to travel in what will be the largest transatlantic movement of Americans for any sporting event. The match is also worth an estimated €147m to the Irish economy.
Aer Lingus College Football Classic will run a ticket lottery for this year’s match and for more details you can visit collegefootballireland.com/ticket-lottery
The fixture between Notre Dame and Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in College Football and will be broadcast to millions in the US via broadcaster NBC. The 2023 season opener will showcase the highest level of intercollegiate football as Notre Dame host their first ‘home’ match in Ireland. The game comes off the back of a hugely successful event in 2022 when Northwestern shocked Nebraska to win a thrilling encounter in the midst of a raucous Aviva Stadium atmosphere.