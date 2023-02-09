| 9°C Dublin

Ticket boost for fans ahead of highly-anticipated College Football Classic between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva

Notre Dame will take on Navy in the Aviva Stadium Expand

There is a glimmer of hope for those wanted to attend the highly-anticipated 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Notre Dame and Navy in the Aviva Stadium this August.

The match – on Saturday, August 26 – is a complete sell-out with 40,000 Americans expected to travel in what will be the largest transatlantic movement of Americans for any sporting event. The match is also worth an estimated €147m to the Irish economy. 

