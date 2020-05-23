NBA Hall of Famer and Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing is being treated for Covid19. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Basketball great Patrick Ewing is self-isolating in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

An 11-time NBA All-Star, Ewing also collected two Olympic golds, the second of which came when he was part of the United States' 1992 squad, dubbed the 'Dream Team' because of the inclusion of so many all-time greats.

Ewing discusses the topic as he features in the highly-popular documentary series 'The Last Dance', chronicling Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls and their attempt to win a sixth NBA title during the 1997-98 season.

Ewing spent 17 seasons in the NBA and all but two of those with the New York Knicks, who he helped to the Eastern Conference title in 1994 and 1999.

The 57-year-old said on Twitter: "I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

After bringing an end to his playing career in 2002, Ewing had spells as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

He is currently head coach of Georgetown, the college side he represented early on in his playing days and with whom won a host of awards before transitioning into the NBA.

Georgetown said in a statement: "Ewing is under care and isolated at a local hospital. He is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus."

