The Super Bowl jury: Will Patrick Mahomes win a second title? Our panel give their verdicts

Ahead of tonight’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona, we have gathered five of Ireland’s most insightful NFL pundits to break down the biggest questions ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Reporting for the panel from Arizona are Colum Cronin, podcaster with the Irish NFL Show, and Michael McQuaid, columnist with Gridiron and founder of Pro Football Ireland. Also giving their verdicts are Ciarán O’Sullivan, coach of Ireland’s national American football team, the Irish Wolfhounds, as well as independent.ie’s in-house NFL night owls Aidan O’Hara and Shane Brennan.

The Eagles are favourites after two 20-plus point wins in the playoffs - can we expect another dominant performance?

Colum Cronin: I don't believe it'll be as dominant as their two playoff games thus far but the Eagles D-Line is so impressive and one of the biggest factors in deciding who will win. 70 sacks in the regular season, four guys with double-digit sack totals. Those numbers are impressive but what us truly extraordinary is is their depth. They may not have the best four guys in the league, but they certainly have the best eight and that ability to rotate guys in is what terrifies opponents. As an offensive linesman you never get a break. It's exhausting playing against them and you see that over and over in the way they grind teams down.

Michael McQuaid: It’s difficult to pinpoint where exactly the Eagles will focus on this weekend. They played the New York Giants and a San Francisco 49ers team minus a QB. The emergence of running back Boston Scott is a bonus, and the general Eagles run game is strong, but I do not think Jalen Hurts is going to be as effective in the game as he can be due to his injury - whether he gets a shot in the arm on Saturday or not.

Ciarán O’Sullivan: I don’t think domination is on the cards, but Philadelphia are favourites on merit. Efficient against an unfancied Giants team and full value for their win against the injury-racked 49ers. They have been comfortable in their last 120 minutes of football. The Chiefs had a dress rehearsal for the Big Game. A gam- winning field goal with three seconds left on the clock against a very strong Bengals team may be off-set by 3-and-1 jitters again this season. The Eagles remain favourites, but they may have preferred a stiffer test in the post-season.

Aidan O’Hara: The Eagles were certainly impressive in their two games but both came with asterisks. The Giants were five games behind the Eagles in the division so they were expected to win well while the 49ers might have been one injury away from trying to get Steve Young out of the crowd to play quarterback. The Eagles/49ers should have been one of the games of the season but, bizarre though it seems to say for a team that went 14-and-3 and comfortably won two play-off games, they may be a little untested.

Shane Brennan: Against any other team the Eagles would be strong favourites, but the Chiefs pose their biggest challenge all season and Philly could struggle defensively against them. I have no doubt that the Eagles run game will be impressive, but their ability to defend against the Chiefs passing game, particularly in the first half, may see the momentum slip away. One thing is for sure is that the Eagles won’t get away with conceding just seven points, as they did against the Giants and 49ers, so they’ll need to score at least 14 points by half-time.

The Chiefs have more experience playing in the Super Bowl, this being their third appearance in four years. Will that count for something tonight?

CC: I don't think it will be a huge factor on the field as the Chiefs had the sixth-most snaps from rookies of any team in the NFL this season and the Eagles had the fewest snaps from rookies this season (877 vs. 3,721 for Chiefs). However, it might help the Chiefs on the sidelines. Andy Reid is in his 24th season as a Head Coach, he has two Super Bowl rings (one as HC, one as assistant) and most of his coaching staff have at least one. (Brendan Daly for example has four Super Bowl rings!). Nick Sirianni while only in his second year as Head Coach has been shrewd but aggressive at the right moments thus far. I don't believe he will be over-awed.

MMcQ: Absolutely. Andy Reid is not only a legendary coach, he is a guy that has the experience and knows how to adapt if something does not go right. Patrick Mahomes has experienced both the joy of winning the Super Bowl and the disdain of losing one - in Tampa Bay. He is prepared and ready - even if he isn't 100% fit. I think experience will be crucial.

CO’S: The Chiefs having been to two recent ‘Bowls will benefit from the experience gained. They have retained most of their key personnel and therefore will draw on both shared and individual experiences. But exposure to multiple Super Bowls as a participant provides your opponent with scouting footage for so many situations. Changes at Lincoln Financial Field since 2017 may deprive the Eagles of experience in the big game, but it provides the Chiefs fewer insights into how the team will react in key situations. Will Sirianni surprise us (and his own team) with a call like the aborted attempt at a two-point conversion to end the half against San Francisco?

AO’H: The Chiefs have something to prove with the ‘dynasty of one’ barb hanging over their heads until they add a second. They were extremely disappointing in being hammered by Tampa Bay two years ago and, although there has been some turnover, the Eagles will likely use a similar template as the Bucs did. That said, the two-week break and chaos that surrounds the Super Bowl – including a half-time concert while the team is in the dressing room - is probably something that has to be experienced to be believed so, in that respect, the Chiefs have an advantage.

SB: I don’t think it will hurt. Two things will count tonight – nerves and stamina. The Chiefs need stamina from their O-Line in protecting Patrick Mahomes, particularly in the first half when Andy Reid’s meticulously-planned dance will play out. Stamina is also needed for Mahomes as his right ankle will grow sorer. They will need nerves in the second half as the Philly run game will still feel fresh and could start to reel in any lead the Chiefs may have built, and the Eagles defence will frustrate them. How you beat the Chiefs is to stay in touching distance in the first half as their offence does its thing and reel them in during the second. So Super Bowl experience may be key in helping deliver a crucial Julian Edelman-esque game-changing play in the second half where they may need to regain momentum.

Expand Close Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

Both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts were carrying injuries going into the Conference Championships, could either end up being a weak point in Arizona?

CC: Both are more hurt than they are letting on. Both are incredibly tough individuals. I don't believe either will be 100 per cent and the worry is aggravating the injury. You could see each of them grimace during the Championship games but they overcame the injuries then. I imagine you'll see the Chiefs try and force Hurts throw more than he had to in the two playoff games so far to test that injured shoulder.

MMcQ: Mahomes’ injury will be crucial as if it affects his ability to move outside the pocket, the Chiefs could be in trouble if they need to rely on running-backs Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheo more. The Eagles offensive line will be an issue for the Chiefs. At the end of the day, none of us want to see either QB go down, but we have one hell of a backup matchup if we get it with Chad Henne and Gardner Minshew!

CO’S: The Mahomes ankle injury has got to be of greater concern to the Chiefs than Hurts’ shoulder is to the Eagles. You don’t have to be involved in sport to know how painfully limiting an ankle injury can be. Standing hurts. Moving Hurts. Imagine the pain of trying to evade Haason Reddick and his colleagues 60 times on an injured ankle! Kansas City’s offence relies on Patrick Mahomes’ ability to extend plays by moving the pocket. It relies on his ability to run for key first downs to win games. Any hesitation or lack of speed and the Eagles’ defensive front will devour him. Does anyone know what Plan B is for the Chiefs? Hurts’ injury will impact on his passing performance, but the Eagles have a very balanced attack and are not as reliant on long passing plays to move the football. Shane Steichen, Eagles Offensive Coordinator, will most likely protect Hurts calling on their abrasive run game early. Any traction on the ground will allow for play-action passing, from a pocket that shut out the 49ers excellent pass rush. As for a Plan B, Gardner Minshew will be comfortable in the Eagles scheme.

AO’H: It’s difficult to know which is worse for a quarterback: a bad ankle or a bad shoulder and both will certainly be targeted as soon as they move. Mahomes probably isn’t as reliant on his legs as Hurts to make plays but, once Hurts takes off, every Chiefs defender will be trying to test that shoulder. How he comes out of the first challenge could determine the course of the game.

SB: I don’t think either will end the game in the medical room, but neither will be 100 per cent. Hurts’ injury was more serious, putting him out for two weeks, while Mahomes’ injury was light enough that he returned to the field during the game he sprained his ankle in. However, the Eagles don’t rely on Hurts as much as the Chiefs count on Mahomes. Both will be targeted, but you have to wonder whether Hurts could survive as many running plays as usual. To me he’s the one more likely to aggravate his injury, and if it’s a case where the Eagles are one score behind late in the game then a greater impairment to Hurts would, well, hurt.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Other than the quarterbacks, which players will the defences need to contain?

CC: Travis Kelce – A WR1 in a TE1's body. He is phenomenally gifted and shares an almost telepathic relationship with Patrick Mahomes who describes Kelce as the "sneakiest guy on the football field", quite an achievement for guy who is 6'6 and 250 pounds but he always seems to be open. A.J. Brown – After a stellar season where he set a franchise record with 1,496 yards receiving and his mere presence terrified opponents he has had a quiet playoffs with just 22 and 28 yards receiving in the two games. The Eagles have had such big leads that they ran the ball 44 times in each playoff game. Unlikely to be the case against the Chiefs so the Eagles will have to pass in order to win and Brown is their best weapon through the air.

MMcQ: I’m really interested to see how the Chiefs WR group perform, outside of the TE Travis Kelce. Skyy Moore has not had a breakout year to say the least, but you never know when you are called upon in the big moments. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is crucial for the Chiefs in this game. If Kelce is double teamed, both ‘MVS’ and JuJu Smith-Schuster will need to find a way to excel - as long as Mahomes is healthy!

CO’S: All of them! The Eagles secondary will have to key on the Mahomes/Kelce connection and Marquez Valdes-Scantling looks like just the guy they need to work the space created by the movement and threat of Kelce. Philadelphia will also have to keep Harrison Butker out of range early. He is a kicker in form and cheap points early could set the platform for late game heroics from the mercurial Mahomes. Offensively Miles Sanders is a potential game-breaker for the Eagles. Hurts has an exceptional inside run game for a QB which will create issues for Nick Bolton and the Chiefs run defence. Sanders could benefit from this and add to his impressive post-season stats.

AO’H: Travis Kelce is the obvious threat for the Chiefs but their running backs will have to produce. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire don’t have to be MVP candidates but, unless they can provide something, the Eagles will focus purely on stopping the Mahomes/Kelce combination. AJ Brown is a deep threat for the Eagles but tightend Dallas Goedert provides a similar comfort blanket to Hurts that Kelce does to Mahomes so, if the Chiefs can stop him and make Hurts move, they’ll certainly test that shoulder.

SB: DeVonta Smith is a favoured target of Hurts’ throws, so between him and tightend Dallas Goedert they could make some big gains for Philly, although their ability to earn yards after catch (YAC) could be better. The Chiefs need running-back Isiah Pacheco to be efficient, especially on third-and-short plays were they want to move the sticks without putting Mahomes at risk. Pacheco averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the Jaguars but only 2.6 yards against the Bengals in the playoffs, so if you’re on stats watch keep an eye on how many yards he can pick up with the ball in hand – it could determine the Chiefs plan of attack.

Prediction time - what will the final score be, and who will win MVP?

CC: It’s the best team in the league (Eagles) versus the best quarterback (Mahomes). Mahomes with Andy Reid’s genius on the sideline could certainly win it for the Chiefs but the Eagles have so few weaknesses, they can attack you in different ways and they have incredible depth on the defensive live. I think the Eagles will win. My pick for MVP is running-back Miles Sanders. The bell cow for the majority of the season, he hasn't had as much work in the playoffs with the Eagles easing to victory. But behind the best O-Line in the league he can have a huge game and allow the Eagles to keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes. Eagles win 27-23.

MMcQ: I just think you cannot write off the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is a superstar. Even at 30/40% fitness, I can just see Mahomes winning this game. Chiefs win 31-28 and Maohomes for MVP.

CO’S: Eagles win 34-21, and Hurts will be MVP.

AO’H: Chiefs 34 Eagles 29. A hobbling Patrick Mahomes to take MVP.

SB: Chiefs win 33-30. Travis Kelce for MVP with some big second-half moments.