The NFL Pick-Six: Thrilling day sees Murray take control in Las Vegas and Miami rise from the dead

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scores on a three-yard touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders with no time left in regulation at Allegiant Stadium. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

‘It’s easy!’

Kyler Murray’s bio on Twitter is one that best explains his great sense of self-confidence: “It’s easy”.

But there was nothing easy about how the Arizona Cardinals struck back to defeat the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The silver and black took a commanding 20-0 lead at half-time - the Cardinals offense generated just five first downs and 86 total yards and Murray was intercepted. It was then that Murray decided it was “time to take over”.

Their road back in the game was not easy - in the third quarter they managed just one touch down and the Raiders still hit a field goal to keep the scoreboard ticking, and early in the fourth quarter an attempt to get a touchdown on a fourth-and-one play slipped through the fingers of tight-end Zach Ertz.

But then Murray really came alive, he found Marquise Brown on another fourth-down attempt to get within a yard of the goal-line, and after the Cards scored the quarterback held the ball for nearly 21 seconds in a chaotic scramble to get over the line. It was a play that reminded you how beautiful American football - the most meticulously planned sport in the world - can be when anarchy reigns.

That score though still had Arizona eight points off the lead, and at the death they found them. At fourth-and-goal and with no time left on the clock Murray ran the ball in for the touch down they desperately needed, and then passed to AJ Green - from five yards further back than usual - to convert the two-point attempts. 23-23 - the game was going to overtime.

After a lot of toing-and-froing in the extra period, the final act of the sensational Arizona revival came in the form of a fumble being scooped by corner-back Byron Murphy Jr that was returned for the game-winning score. God you gotta love football.

Strong ‘Phin-ishers

Before this season started I had a good feeling about the Miami Dolphins, though I never quite knew why, especially since they shared a division with the hot-favourite Buffalo Bills and the ever-strong New England Patriots.

And during the first half of their trip to the Baltimore Ravens I was questioning my past-held optimism. The Ravens scored a sensational kick-off return touchdown to open the game and Lamar Jackson was his electric self as Baltimore built a 35-14 lead by the end of the third quarter.

But the men from The Magic City pulled out one of the greatest aerial-assault comebacks seen in recent years.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s relationship with wide-receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were Miami’s strong point in the previous three quarters, but it was the cornerstone of a 28-point four-touchdown blitz the Dolphins released in the fourth quarter, with both Waddle and Hill getting on the scoresheet and Tagovailoa ending the day with six touchdown passes in a 42-38 win.

A few months back, Hill decided he and Waddle were like a pair of sports cars: One was a Lamborghini, he said, and the other a Ferrari. But yesterday, he decided their performance was worthy of a trade-in. “I’m probably going to change that,” Hill said. “I feel like he’s a Maserati and I’m a McLaren.”

A day for the underdogs

It is an unfortunate fact of life for some sports fans that their team’s existence often ends up as a greater punchline than contender. Fans of the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars know this better than most, but yesterday was a good day for the side too-often the subject of bar jokes.

For the first time since 2011 all three won a game on the same day, and in good style too.

ESPN analytics gave the Jets a 99.9% chance of losing to the Cleveland Browns while trailing by 13 points with two minutes remaining in Ohio. But Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left topped their revival, sealing a 31-30 win.

It was less dramatic (and more impressive) for the Lions - they managed to shut out the Washington Commanders for the entire first half in a 36-27 victory.

And the Jags? They managed to keep the Indianapolis Colts scoreless all game - a 24-0 win enough to heap misery on Carson Wentz and Company.

No Dak? No problem

The big news from last week was that the Dallas Cowboys would have to spend the next six weeks or so without Dak Prescott calling the shots for the offence, but that does not mean that replacement Cooper Rush won’t do the job just fine.

On paper, facing the reigning AFC Champions the Cincinnati Bengals should have been an opportunity for Joe Burrow and his offence to show the second-string Cowboy how it’s done, but that’s now how things turned out.

Rush was tidy all day for Dallas, not giving up any interceptions and passing for 235 yards and one touchdown as the men from Texas ran out 20-17 winners. The Bengals, meanwhile, now have to figure out how to reach the playoffs from an 0-2 start - none of the 18 teams that lost their first two games in the last two seasons have made the post-season.

Lance off

Over in the NFC West it was a mixed day for the San Francisco 49ers. Their starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury that will see him sit out for the rest of the season, so it means that Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the red-and-gold again.

But the 49ers don’t know how to quit - Garoppolo is still good enough to be a consistent and feared starter and the San Francisco offence is one that knows how to use all their assets well.

The rushed for 189 yards and ‘Jimmy G’ passed for 154 yards and a touchdown in a comfortable 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. So no need to panic just yet on the west coast.

One for the rushing fans

The Sunday Night Football offering of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears was the latest in a mid-western rivalry that is one of the fiercest and most-storied in American sports. And for connoisseurs of the running game, it was a feast of well-worked ground plays.

A flick through the highlights of the Packers’ 27-10 win and you are struck by the frequency that both offences managed to get their running men in good positions.

The stats show it too - Aaron Jones ran for 132 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, and AJ Dillon’s 61 yards shows his value too. And the Bears’ running-back David Montgomery was also impressive, averaging 8.1 yards per run on a day he made 122 yards in 15 attempts. In fact the Bears relied on him, Chicago elected to run the ball 27 times, including eight times by QB Justin Fields, who ran their only touchdown of the day. In contrast they threw the ball just 11 times - a quiet day to be a wide receiver.