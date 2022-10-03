The NFL Pick-Six: London heartbreak for the Saints as the Patriots are down to the last quarterback

Posts deliver drama in London

Sunday’s meeting of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints was, technically, a home game for the men from the Bayou, but it of course was the first in this season’s series of games in the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

The Saints were ahead with nine minutes to go, but almost as if Spurs’ tendency for dramatic bottling was somehow transmissible, New Orleans were pipped back and suffered heartbreak in their temporary home.

The trusty boot of Greg Joseph gave the Vikings a 28-25 lead going into the game’s final minutes, and in the last drive Saints quarterback Andy Dalton got a stroke of luck when an injured Viking stopped the clock on 11 seconds to give him another shot at getting his team to within field goal range.

But his luck ran out - his pass to Chris Olave that would have put kicker Wil Lutz in a favourable position was just out of bounds. With two seconds left, Lutz, who had just made a 60-yard kick to level it at 25-25 two minutes earlier, had to go for an even longer kick to send the Saints to overtime.

But Lutz’s last-second attempt at an epic 65-yard field goal spelled defeat as the ball bounced off the left upright then spun across the crossbar before falling the wrong side of the posts.

It was a kick that provided all the drama and heartbreak the NFL wants in its international games, which this year will include Germany for the first time. And to make the Saints’ pain worse, they were subjected to a barrage of British clichés from co-commentator Mark Sanchez, who uttered “I hope he’s had extra vinegar on his fish and chips … I hope he’s had his bangers and mash because he’s gonna need it in that right leg!”.

Bears in need of rugby lessons

This week’s entry into the ‘weird playbook’ goes to the Chicago Bears, who could have used a thing or two from watching Ireland’s triumph over New Zealand in Soldier Field a few years back in their visit to the New York Giants.

Earlier in the game Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored two rushing touchdowns to put the Big Blue ahead before half-time, and a low-scoring and relatively uneventful second half followed until Chicago’s bizarre last play of the game.

20-12 down, on their own 34-yard line and with enough time on the clock for just one more play, the Bears did everything they could to keep the ball alive. The Bears attempted nine passes between their players in a hopeless scramble to find the room to make a miracle dash for the endzone, but they tried one pass too many and the Giants recovered the ball. If only the Emerging Ireland squad were sent Stateside, they could have been useful here!

Mahomes gets his revenge

The Sunday Night Football battle between Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the offensive free-for-all we all hoped for.

Both quarterbacks threw for three touchdowns as the teams combined for 700 yards of offence. The Chiefs got 14 points in the first and second quarters to build a 28-17 half-time lead. And during the game, Mahomes became the fastest person to reach 20,000 passing yards in the NFL - a record previously held by Matthew Stafford.

Playing at a sold out Raymond James Stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, one yard to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson.

Brady, meanwhile, stoked the possibility of one of his famous second-half revivals, but Mahomes showed himself to be one of the best - if not the best - play-maker in football as the Chiefs offence showed incredible creativity in the red zone. It leaves the Bucs at 2-2 and the Chiefs at 3-1, with Kansas City healing some of the wounds from their Super Bowl loss in the stadium in 2021.

Patriots reach out to Zappe

Another week, another setback for the New England Patriots.

Last week their starting quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field before being told he’d have to sit out their visit to the Green Bay Packers. And on Sunday, another QB blow befell New England - veteran Brian Hoyer was knocked out on the second series after taking a hard hit on a sack. Hoyer was evaluated for a head injury, and at the start of the second quarter, the team announced he wouldn't return.

That means the fate of football’s most successful franchise went to their third and final quarterback - 23-year-old rookie Bailey Zappe.

In fairness to the fourth-round pick, he kept New England going long enough to force overtime in Lambeau Field, throwing for 10-for-15, 99 yards and a touchdown in the process, although he leaned heavily on his running backs.

But he went three-and-out in their possession in overtime, and Aaron Rodgers was clinical enough to give Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby enough room to kick the winning field goal - 27-24 to the Packers. The Patriots are now 1-3, only a matter of time before ties to a past era are cut completely.

Baltimore Bottlers

What is it with the Ravens and playing AFC East teams?

Granted, they have defeated the Patriots and Jets this year, but they conceded 28 points in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago before this week’s collapse against the Buffalo Bills,

Lamar Jackson had the Ravens 20-10 up at half time, a home lead that presented a great opportunity to defeat the Super Bowl favourites.

But they didn’t score a single point in the second half, the Bills kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter to go home 23-20 winners. A second collapse in three weeks for Baltimore came thanks to a collapse by Jackson.

Jackson, who entered the game as the league leader with 10 touchdown passes and only two interceptions, threw picks on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, both to safety Jordan Poyer. The second was particularly devastating, as it came from the Buffalo 2-yard line with just over 4 minutes to play. Gotta get more focus in Lucozade sport time!

Eagles still flying

Four weeks in and we have one team still with a 100 per cent record - the Philadelphia Eagles.

Granted, their wins include defeating the comparatively easy Commanders and Lions, but the Jacksonville Jaguars went into their clash this weekend in form and posed a threat to Philly.

But the Eagles’ status as the team to beat was preserved in a typically tough way. They had to come from behind in a rain-soaked Lincoln Financial field, scoring 20 points in the second quarter as Miles Sanders ran in two touchdowns.

It may be a lesson for the league in the new decade - an offence personified by toughness and a lot of running plays is the only one unbeaten in a league dominated by aerial attack (particularly in the AFC).