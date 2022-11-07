The NFL Pick-Six: Green Bay sink to new low as Tom Brady breaks record

Bring me back to when September ends

Green Bay was in a good spot about a month ago. The reigning NFC Champions were 2-1 at the end of September and had last year’s MVP Aaron Rodgers at the helm performing as you’d expect.

Since then, the Packers needed overtime to beat the New England Patriots - who were on their third-string quarterback - at home, and then have lost five games in a row.

And Sunday’s loss was the most deflating from a Cheesehead perspective. Going into the game the Detroit Lions had by far the worst defence in the league, giving up at least 24 points in each of their seven games. On Sunday, Green Bay scored nine.

And the problems are piling up for the Packers. Trade deadline day last week did not see a well-needed Wide Receiver enter the fold. And in Sunday’s 15-9 loss in Detroit, Rodgers completed just two of nine passes in the RedZone, making seven yards and two interceptions. And the running game wasn’t anything to boast about either - Rodgers was the most effective with 40 yards over four carries. AJ Dillon made 11 carries, and averaged just 3.1 yards in each.

The bad news continues as the Packers lost five starters to injury on Sunday, including receiver Romeo Doubs and running-back Aaron Jones - arguably their main offensive threat.

Questions are now being asked as to what the key problems are for the Packers. Rodgers blames injuries. Fans blame the offense for not being clinical when it matters. And rapper Lil Wayne has lashed out blaming Rodgers, and says he should have been traded. What a league!

Mixon’s drive for five

While fans in Wisconsin wallow in their lack of offensive cohesion, in Cincinnati there is an overflow of exciting offensive talent.

We all know of the eye-catching displays of last season’s star receiving trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, or quarterback Joe Burrow, but Sunday’s clash had us all screaming for another Joe - running-back Joe Mixon.

Joe Mixon turned in his best effort of the season against the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-21 rout.

Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favour of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.

The Bengals bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina early and dominate on defence.

“To come out here today and have a complete game and pass protection when my number was called, and then deliver for my teammates, Burrow and the receivers, and be able to hit the right holes and do all the things to have a complete game, bro, I mean you can’t ask for much better," Mixon said.

God help you if your opponent’s fantasy team had Mixon!

Brady’s newest Milestone

Will we ever see anyone reach Tom Brady’s level in this sport again?

The seven-time Super Bowl winner became the first NFL quarterback to reach 100,000 career passing yards during the Buccaneers victory over the LA Rams.

The record was hit with a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter which was followed up by a field goal from Ryan Succop.

Brady ended the 16-13 win on Sunday – which ended a three-game losing streak – with 280 yards through the air and one touchdown, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sat on 165 yards and also managed a touchdown.

The win puts the Bucs in good stead for the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany, which takes place as Tampa Bay plays the Seattle Seahawks in Munich this Sunday.

How about that AFC East?

Standings in the AFC East are as follows: Bills 6-2, Jets 6-3, Dolphins 6-3, Patriots 5-4.

The idea that at least one of these teams will not make the playoffs but the winners of the NFC South (Bucs currently lead with a 4-5 record) will is what makes the NFL a unique challenge.

And the teams within this race are taking scalps off each other. Sunday’s clash between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ended in a surprise win for the big-city slickers that keeps the whole division on its toes.

The Jets’ defence shut down quarterback Josh Allen as Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory.

Analysts may spend hours trying to pick apart how the Bills lost in the Meadowlands, but maybe a bad aura was sent to the stadium as out-of-luck Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo travelled to see his beloved Bills play for the first time. I’m not saying Ricciardo’s brought his bad luck with him, but if you don’t believe in coincidences…

Raiders throw it away

The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead.

The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points, a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West.

Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after half-time, and the 2-6 Raiders were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville. At one point they were up 17-0.

It was Las Vegas’ third loss in four games and followed a shutout at New Orleans and a week of regrouping in Florida. It’s a hard time to be a fan of the Silver and Black!

Ah ref!

And this week’s WTF (the F is for Football) play of the week goes to an NFL official.

In the clash between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings, Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw.

But a referee astoundingly ran into one of the Vikings defenders, knocking him down and giving the men from the Capital the room to score a bizarre touchdown.

What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington score when a referee ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum.

Talk about the nutty play buzzed in the visiting locker room afterward, and the Vikings could laugh and joke about it because they came back to win 20-17 for their sixth consecutive victory to improve to 7-1. But that didn’t make it any less weird to those on either side who were a part of it.

“It was pretty wacky,” safety Harrison Smith said. “I was kind of surprised the ball was coming that way. Kind of knew Cam was kind of waiting on it.”