The NFL Pick-Six: Giants miss chance to move clear as Bengals beat Mahomes again

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during overtime at MetLife Stadium. Photo: USA Today

The six big talking points in the NFL.

Gridlock on the East coast

The only thing really giving the race for the NFC Wild Card spots any spice during the second half of the season was the possibility that the New York Giants would collapse and the Washington Commanders would sneak in.

Form in recent weeks had dictated that the battle between the Nations’ Capital and the Big Apple would be the one to watch - the Giants had suffered defeats to the Lions and Cowboys to leave then 7-4, and the Commanders had defeated the hitherto unbeaten Eagles and the Texans and Falcons to go into yesterday’s crunch clash 7-5.

This was the first of two battles between the sides for the Wild Card slot, and fans on the East coast were itching to know the winner.

Only no side managed to seal the W - a 20-20 draw adding to this race’s quirks.

Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and Washington tied.

Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and hit a crucial fourth-down pass on a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime, and the draw means the Commanders have now only lost once in eight games.

These sides face again on Sunday week, so grab the popcorn!

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Bengals complete three-peat over Mahomes and Co

Over on the AFC, the race for No 1 seed is a more multi-faced race. The crucial tie in Week 13 was the meeting of Joe Burrow’s 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes’ 9- 2 Kansas City Chiefs.

And for the third time running, the men from Ohio came away the victors. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Bengals edged past the Chiefs 27-24 in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season’s AFC championship game.

With the Chiefs leading 24-20, Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt stripped Trave Kelce after a catch and recovered the fumble.

Burrow, working from his own 47, then completed six of seven passes for 53 yards, finishing the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to backup running back Chris Evans that gave the Bengals the lead with 8:54 remaining.

The subsequent Chiefs drive was snuffed out when Joseph Ossai sacked Mahomes, and Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt wide right. Job done for Cincy.

Ja'Marr Chase, in his return after missing four games with a hip injury, had seven receptions for 97 yards.

The result means that the Chiefs have now been pegged back to a 9-3 record that makes them level on wins with the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Ravens survive without Jackson

Level with the Bengals in the race for the AFC North title are the Baltimore Ravens, long passed an early-season penchant for blowing leads and now sealing close victories.

Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, as Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson's injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9.

Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee, and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays, aided by a couple big Denver penalties. Huntley converted on fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run, then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass.

The result was a massive missed opportunity for Russell Wilson to show the Denver faithful that he can inspire a win on a day the opposing offence is without it’s biggest weapon, but once again the Broncos cut a pitiful figure in what has been a season littered in letdowns.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said hsi quarterback has not suffered a season-ending type of injury, and Jackson could be back as soon as next weekend.

“That was a great win. December football, you’ve got to find a way to win the game and I’m proud of our team,” Harbaugh said. “I’m proud of every single guy."

Cowboys ride into sunset

Whisper it - this could be the year the Dallas Cowboys end their 27-season wait to be Super Bowl champions.

The men from Texas just seem to find new strengths as the season progresses, and although they will more than likely finish second in the NFC East behind the 11-1 Eagles, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season.

Their latest expression of intent came in the form of a 33-point haul in the fourth quarter alone against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas safety Malik Hooker’s 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys' 54-19 rout on a night that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was picked off three times.

It was just the third time in NFL history a team has scored at least that many in the fourth, and is the third win in a brown for the 9-3 Cowboys who seem to peaking at the right time following a 40-3 demolition of the Vikings and a 28-20 win over the Giants, displaying the defensive cool and offensive prowess a Super Bowl team generally shows at this stage of the season.

49ers down to QB3

Poor old Jimmy G. Just as the 49ers were looking bound to enter the playoffs as the NFC West Champions, Jimmy Garoppolo suffers a season-ending injury to his left foot.

Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

“It’s pretty crushing. We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.

“That was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game and just be able to overcome some things. So it’s such a special win. But definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.”

This is the third time Garoppolo has had a season derailed by injury since joining the 49ers midway through the 2017 season. He went down with a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the 2018 season and missed eight games with ankle injuries in 2020.

In Garoppolo's two healthy seasons, the Niners went to the Super Bowl in 2019 and the NFC title game in 2021.

The 8-4 49ers have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

But in fairness to Purdy, he did a good job against the always-dangerous Dolphins.

Purdy passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception as he showed true grit for a rookie in big shoes.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield on the opening play from scrimmage but struggled to do much else behind a patchwork line for Miami (8-4) against Nick Bosa and the dominant Niners' defense that ensured victory. The game between the 49ers and the Seahawks on Thursday week should be a treat in the battle for the division.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Geno wins the game-o

Speaking of the Seahawks, they managed a good close win in Los Angeles as the Rams threw away the lead in Seattle’s 27-23 win.

DK Metcalf caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 36 seconds to play, and the Seahawks overcame an inspired performance by Bobby Wagner for a 27-23 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Rams.

Linebacker Wagner stuffed the stat sheet with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception to help the undermanned Rams, but the zero touchdowns and two interceptions thrown by back-up passer John Wolford meant Los Angeles did not have that killer instinct.

Smith, meanwhile, passed for a career-high 367 yards and threw three TD passes, and with a 7-5 record just one win shy of the 49ers 8-4 run, Seattle will fancy themselves to make a comeback charge at NFC West glory.