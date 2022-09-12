The NFL Pick-Six: Giants comeback saved at the death as Cowboys misfire

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll receives a Gatorade bath from linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) after their win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

New York’s state of mind

Previewing this weekend very few people thought that last year’s 4-13 Giants would stand much chance against the No 1 seed from the AFC, and at half-time the New York doubters were being proved correct.

Ryan Tannehill’s Tennessee Titans gave the home crowd a good show, bringing them to a 13-0 half-time lead and putting the pressure on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

But with an new coach comes a new will to fight, and so it was for New York.

Brian Daboll – brought in after his stint as offensive co-ordinator with the Buffalo Bills – obviously said the right things in the break as the Giants hit back, eventually holding a 21-20 lead going into the final minutes.

It looked as if the Giants had thrown it though – multiple holding fouls against their defence put Tannehill’s Titans within field-goal distance. But with the last kick of the game Randy Bullock hit a 47-yard kick wide. The Giants comeback was saved – just!

Brady victorious against Dallas duds

The Dallas Cowboys’ first drive on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to put three points on the board and extend Tom Brady’s absence from an NFL field for six minutes. But that was all they were able to do.

The game ended 19-3 to Tampa Bay as Brady showed no signs of slowing down, despite his offence being more well-rounded and not as quarterback-reliant as some he has played with in the past. His combination with Julio Jones looks as dangerous as ever.

The Cowboys can be happy that Micah Parsons got two early sacks, but offensively they were lacking – and that was before starter quarterback Dak Prescott got injured.

It is expected the Cowboys will have to do without Prescott for six to eight weeks as he is to have surgery on his right thumb. A hard night to stomach for any Cowboys fans who stayed up late.

Chiefs get comfy at Super Bowl HQ

The Arizona Cardinals are not an easy team to beat, but anyone with Super Bowl ambitions will be motivated to come away from the State Farm Stadium with good memories.

And that’s exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs did – putting 44 points on the board as Patrick Mahomes passed for an incredible five touchdowns and 360 yards. Not a bad way to tell the rest of the league you mean business

Fitzpatrick ‘Steels’ it

Game-changer of the week has to go to Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

First he took the wind out of Joe Burrow’s sails as he got a pick-six touchdown that gave the black and yellow the opening score against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, as the Steelers held a three-point advantage in overtime, he blocked the field goal attempt that would have condemned Pittsburgh to a draw. No defence has made more interceptions since 2019 than the Steelers – the year they acquired Fitzpatrick – and they managed to pick Burrows off four times on Sunday.

Now that’s a debut.

It wasn’t a great weekend for kickers in the NFL, but Cleveland Browns debutant Cade York had a day he won’t forget.

He hade four of four kicks against the Carolina Panthers, but it was his last that beggar belief.

The Browns were down 24-23, in need of a field goal that was 58 yards long for their first week 1 win since 2004. No Browns kicker had even made a 58-yard kick since 1984.

The kick had the distance, had the curl to make it seem comfortable and had the local Panthers fans in disbelief that a rookie produced such a big moment. York will be hard-pressed to make a bigger kick in his life.

Eagles are motoring in Detroit

Quarterbacks making great passes and racking up touchdowns are what made headlines, but as the Philadelphia Eagles proved, not necessary to seal victory.

Their 38-35 win at the Detroit Lions came thanks to four rushing touchdowns from four different players – including quarterback Jalen Hurts, who didn’t make a TD pass all day – and an pick-six from James Bradberry to top it off. Though this could probably be expected from a team that attempted more rushing plays than any other team in the NFL last season, bar the Titans – although the Eagles weren’t quite as successful last year in the ground.

Maybe things are different this year?

Tonight’s action

Russell Wilson plays his first NFL game in a Denver Broncos uniform against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams have a lot of question-marks over them, but expect most of the chatter to be about Wilson.

Broncos @ Seahawks, live, Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am (Tuesday)