The NFL Pick-Six: Dak Prescott leads the Vikings’ burial

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) runs past New York Jets punter Braden Mann (7) to score the winning touchdown at in Foxboro. Photo: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings buried

The race for Number One seed in the NFC looked like it was finally starting to heat up as the Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss last week. Next in line for the top spot were the Minnesota Vikings, fresh off an overtime win over the Bills that extended their record to 8-1.

But that was before the Dallas Cowboys had their say.

Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 triumph. The Vikings seven-game win run had emphatically ended.

The victory further cemented Dallas’ position as post-season contenders as they once again displayed their balance of defensive prowess and offensive composure.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was near-flawless as he passed for 276 yards, and Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot are great options for the handoff, the latter scoring two touchdowns.

And in defence, Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong had two sacks apiece in the fifth-largest loss ever for the Vikings - and the biggest road win in Cowboys history. All things told, the Cowboys are looking very solid right now.

Giants mauled by Lions

When Dak Prescott made his return for the Cowboys from injury a few weeks ago he and his team-mates rejoiced that the opponent for his less-than-sharp return were the Detroit Lions, at that point an entertaining but defensively porous team. An easy win followed for Dallas, as expected.

One month later, and the Lions are a slimy opponent most teams would rather not face.

The Lions, fresh off wins over the Packers and the Bears, came out of the traps this week in the Meadowlands as they obliterated the New York Giants in the first half.

Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns for Detroit as they built a 17-6 half-time lead. The motor city were firing on all cylinders as Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft in April, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points. Jared Goff and the Lions' offense didn't have a turnover for the second straight game. Their tidiness is making them an unwanted opponent.

The big takeaway from this game though is the tidal wave of questions that will now be asked of the Giants. They were 7-2 going into this game, seemingly assured of a playoff place, but after suffering six injuries on Sunday, including wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, and seeing Daniel Jones throw two interceptions, do they have enough in the tank to stay in a Wild Card berth?

Keeping up with Jones

If you were a neutral fan, it was probably quite amusing to watch the fanbases of the New England Patriots and New York Jets despair at the quality of football being played in their clash at Gillette Stadium.

One Twitter user tagged Foxboro as the place where “offensive football comes to die,” an understandable statement as the teams were tied at three points apiece with 26 seconds of the game remaining.

But a game isn’t over in the NFL until it is over, and it turned out that was for the Pats.

New England rookie Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining and the Patriots outlasted the stunned New York Jets 10-3. It was the first punt return in 10 weeks in the league, and a very consequential one.

Had the New Yorkers held out and secured a win in overtime, they would now sit on top of the AFC East with a 7-3 record and head-to-head advantage over the Bills and Dolphins.

But the result means that the Jets are now bottom of the AFC East, their 6-4 record the same as New England, who jump ahead of their Big Apple adversaries on head-to-head record after their second win over the Jets in four weeks.

All to play for on the East Coast then!

Colts get so near

Last week was a surprising one for the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts secured a win despite being led by a coach with no NFL, CFL or college football experience, and the Eagles lost a game for the first time this season.

Surely then, their meeting yesterday would be a simple restoration of order?

Not so - in fact the Colts were agonisingly close to victory.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on an eight-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, leading the Eagles to a comeback 17-16 win.

A shame really for a lover of the underdogs, as the Colts gave themselves a real chance, scoring on their first try. They drove 75 yards on their opening possession, taking a 7-0 lead on Jonathan Taylor's one-yard run - Indy's first TD on its first possession since last Christmas!

A win is a dream for Fields

What must it be like to be Justin Fields?

You are one of the best talents in professional football, and for the last three weeks you have been a mainstay of highlight reels and an example to what a quarterback can do when you have tremendous vision and speed in your arsenal.

But yet, in all three games you end up the loser.

The Chicago Bears have basically been playing with an advantage with this talent leading the way, but their 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons is their third loss in a row by three points or less. Always so close, yet so far.

Fields played his part by running for 85 yards with a touchdown on a game-leading 18 carries. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Fields ran for a combined 325 yards in his last two games, setting an NFL record for quarterbacks in a two-game span.

But his side were on the receiving end of Younghoe Koo's 53-yard field goal, which gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play, and the Falcon’s running game yielded good results between quarterback Marcus Mariota (who ran in a touchdown) and running-backs Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

And to top it all off, Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final drive, meaning he could be out for the foreseeable future. Guess the Bears can’t catch a break.

Chiefs keep top seed in grasp

With the Titans, Ravens and Bills all victorious, the Kansas City Chiefs needed to put on a winning display in the Inglewood lights on Sunday Night Football to stay top of the AFC rankings.

And they pulled it off - just.

Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for three touchdowns - including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining - as the Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27.

Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15.

The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:46 left.

Herbert and the Chargers had one final chance, but Nick Bolton intercepted a deflected pass to seal it for the Chiefs (8-2), who swept the season series from Los Angeles (5-5) and took a three-game lead in the AFC West.

The Chiefs are now in the driver's seat for the rest of the season - an enviable position.