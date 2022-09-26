The NFL Pick-Six: Colts shock sloppy Chiefs on weekend of bizarre plays

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off of the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) resulting in the ball going out of bounds and a safety for the Buffalo Bills. Photo: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Colt from the blue

Last week the Indianapolis Colts’ offence was shut out in Jacksonville. It’s a mean feat to play 60 minutes of NFL football and to not once get on the scoreboard. The week before, the Colts only scores three points in three quarters against the Houston Texans. Granted, they scored 17 in the final quarter to earn a 20-20 draw, but that was against the Texans - a side hardly garnering hopes of Super Bowl glory this season.

So going into this week’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs it seemed a safe bet to assume Patrick Mahomes and Company would be the victors - their standing as five-point favourites looked generous to the Colts on the part of the bookies.

But when Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left on the clock, the scoreboard read Indianapolis 20 Kansas City 17.

It was a stunning comeback that most NFL anoraks would have happily bet against. And the Colts did it the hard way - their winning drive was a 16-play, 76-yard battle for the goal-line.

On the face of it, the game looks like a take of grit on the part of the Colts to stick it to the heavily-favoured Chiefs, but the game was filled with errors.

Twice in the early stages did Kansas City mess up a punt return - the first offence by rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, who muffed a punt inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line, which Indianapolis recovered at the four-yard line. Three plays later, the Colts took a 7-0 lead.

Between them, the two defences forced five three-and-outs, and in the second half the Chiefs missed an opportunity to put three points on the board when they attempted a fake field goal play and failed to convert. Their losing margin: three points.

Phin’s give it the Bishop Brennan

The only thing stopping the Buffalo Bills from topping the AFC East this season will be the Miami Dolphins. Before the season this was clear, but Miami probably weren’t taken seriously enough to be considered a true challenger - it was expected that they’d instead tussle with the New England Patriots for second and hope their record was good enough for a Wild Card pick.

But yesterday they managed to lose their starting quarterback and still defeat the Bills.

We could talk about how the Dolphins defence stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal-line late, or how Tua Tagovailoa returned after half-time despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury he picked up in the second quarter.

But instead we’ll focus on the two big viral moments from the game, both of which encapsulate the sense of panic and chaos the fourth quarter had.

First, the ‘butt punt’. Yes you read that correctly - with 1.33 left on the clock and Miami up by four points, they were held to a third-and-out and had to punt the ball from their own one-yard line. But as the ball went to punter Thomas Morstead’s hands, his team-mate Trent Sherfield backed right into him and Morestead kicked the ball straight into Sherfield’s backside.

The ball then went out of bounds behind the end zone, meaning Buffalo scored two valuable points before Miami had to kick the ball back to them.

Then, the timeout-less Bills scrambled to get the ball within striking distance of what would have been the winning field goal. But Allen’s last-chance handoff to Isaiah McKenzie resulted in the Bills receiver not getting out of bounds, meaning Allen had nine seconds to spike the ball to give the Bills a shot at scoring the winning score from about the 42-yard line.

But he could not do it in time, sparking a furious reaction from Bills Offensive Co-ordinator Ken Dorsey in the box, one that probably resulted in a smashed Ipad!

No love lost for Wentz

One of the biggest take-aways from the early part of the season is this: The Philadelphia Eagles are good.

Their defence is particularly tough - the way Philly fans like it - and they were not holding back against Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on his first game against the Eagles since 2016 No 2 overall pick left the Eagles in 2020.

The Eagles sacked Wentz six times in the first half alone. Six times! And they got to the quarterback three more times in the second half to ensure Washington had a miserable day - a 24-8 rout keeping Philadelphia unbeaten.

Florida Fumblers

In the most recent and possibly last-ever meeting between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, it was Green Bay’s long-time quarterback who came out on top.

To say two of the most constant offensive forces of the last decade or two were on show, the game was pretty low-scoring - Green Bay prevailed 14-12.

In fact the Packers did not score at all in the second half, and Brady’s Bucs only managed three points in the first. And in the Florida heat, the receivers were unusually sloppy.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 pass attempts with one interception, but the Buccaneers could not get their aerial offence properly into gear.

It was hardly surprising though - Green Bay’s defence is one of the league’s best and Tampa were missing Mike Evans through suspension while Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries. The Bucs also lost two fumbles, and had to take a five-yard penalty on their two-point attempt near the game’s end - a throw that was beyond the reach of Russell Gage.

Considering they are led by the famously ruthless Brady, the Buccaneers just lacked the ability to execute and punish.

Jimmy G steps back

Another one for the bizarre play-book. With the Denver Broncos up 7-3 against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter, Jimmy Garppolo took the ball into the enzdone and kept going - all the way back to the end-line to concede a touchback. What made the play even more astounding is that apparent lack of basic awareness rarely seen by an NFL quarterback actually saved San Francisco - Garoppolo’s pass went straight into Denver’s hands and would have been a pick-six were it not for the touchback, which only conceded two points.

The game ended 11-10 to the Broncos in a defensively dominant game.

Is that Mac Jones?

In the New England Patriots’ home opener Mac Jones seemed to look over at the Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and say ‘yeah, I’m gonna try be that guy’,

What do I mean? Well Jackson is well-known for his flexibility in being able to both run and pass the ball. Jones isn’t like that and rarely takes off with ball in hand, but on Sunday he gave it his best shot. He ran in his first-ever career rushing touchdown before later running across the goal-line to get two extra points after a touchdown - few could believe their eyes.

But alas the New England faithful are still getting used to being a mediocre side. The Ravens won 36-27 and Jones hobbled off at the end of the game with a believed high ankle sprain, so the Pats might be missing their starter QB for a couple of weeks.