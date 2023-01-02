The NFL Pick-Six: Brock Purdy’s 49ers salvage win as Packers keep destiny in their own hands

As the regular season nears its thrilling conclusion, here are some of the talking points

Golden goal

They are on their third-in-line quarterback, but the San Francisco 49ers are looking like true contenders to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

The niners have sealed a nine-game win streak, and it seemed worthy of their gold-rush name that they did so against an old rival on a golden (field) goal.

Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime to secure a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (formerly of Oakland in the SF Bay area) on Sunday.

The victory was especially important for the 49ers (12-4), who can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win against Arizona next week or a loss by Minnesota. San Francisco also has a shot at the No. 1 seed and a bye if Philadelphia loses to the Giants in Week 18.

San Francisco overcame a rare off day from what was the league's top-rated defense entering the game. The 34 points were the most the 49ers have allowed since the Kansas City Chiefs beat them 44-23 on Oct. 23, which also was San Francisco's most recent loss.

Christian McCaffrey helped make sure the Niners wouldn't go down in defeat again, rushing for 121 yards and catching six passes for 72 yards. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the third season and has scored touchdowns in five consecutive games.

Packers keep season alive

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suddenly are just a win away from an improbable playoff berth.

He has his defense to thank for continuing Green Bay's reversal of fortune.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Packers shut down Kirk Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson in a 41-17 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The result means that if the Packers - who looked certain to miss the playoffs after a bad run midway through the season - can beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, they will make the playoffs.

A fourth straight postseason berth seemed out of the question after a 1-7 stretch dropped the Packers to 4-8, but they haven’t lost since and have benefited from favorable results around the league. Green Bay's latest bit of good fortune came earlier Sunday when Washington fell 24-10 at home to Cleveland, putting the Packers in control of their postseason fate.

Dolphins streaky season sees another loss

Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday.

Mac Jones had touchdown passes to Tyquan Thornton and Jakobi Meyers to help the Patriots (8-8) snap a four-game losing streak to their AFC East rivals. Jones finished 20 of 33 for 203 yards.

The Dolphins (8-8) entered with a chance to clinch a postseason berth with a victory and loss by the New York Jets at Seattle. Instead, Miami lost its fifth straight game and will need to win next week against the Jets and need Buffalo to beat New England to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Miami played without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. And their QB problems may be a factor in how their season has developed. They began with three straight wins, then three losses in a row, then five successive victories before losing each of the next five games.

As it stands the Patriots will make the playoffs and the Dolphins will not, but that could change depending on their games this weekend, against the Bills and Jets respectively - neither of which are easy games.

Could the Cowboys be Number One?

A few weeks ago if you’d said the Dallas Cowboys were in with a shot of unseating the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East standings, few would believe you.

But alas here we are, Dallas’ ability to continue a strong season without their starting quarterback kept them in the hunt, and an 0-2 record for the Eagles over the last two weeks without their starting thrower has meant Philly are in the Cowboys’ sights.

Jalen Hurts held a clipboard, wore a headset and paced the sideline with the same the look of consternation on his face as furious Philly fans in the stands as their stress tightened in another Eagles loss without the franchise quarterback.

Hurts and the Eagles didn't like what they saw — and now, fully healthy or not, the banged-up, show-stopping QB might have to come to the rescue with everything he helped build on the brink of unraveling with one game left in the season.

They succumbed to a 20-10 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and will need to beat old foes the New York Giants this weekend to be safe in the top spot. If not, the Vikings, 49ers and Cowboys could end up being top dogs.

Giants put doubts to bed

Many observers, including this writer, were quite skeptical that the New York Giants could maintain their early season momentum long enough to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. But Brian Deboll’s men have showed the resolve that has made the Big Apple famous, and got the job done.

As the Washington Commanders - their main threat in the NFC East - suffered a 24-10 defeat to the Browns, the Giants put the smiles back into the MetLife Stadium with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s a beautiful thing and I’ll be honest,” said running back Saquon Barkley who carried the team to a 6-2 start. “No one outside the men and women in that facility gave us a chance.”

Jags set up do-or-die Saturday night scrap

The race to top the AFC South is one too often overlooked, and the race between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans will come to a thrilling conclusion this Saturday night as the duo face off.

And the Jags did what they could to show they were ready. Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before half-time, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 for their fourth straight victory overall.

Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next Sunday in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have lost the last six games, including their Thursday night matchup with Dallas, in what has been an incredible fall from grace for last season’s AFC top seed.