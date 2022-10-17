The NFL Pick-Six: Allen gets revenge in Kansas City as Packers fall to New York… again

Allen wins QB Classic

The natural starting point for any conversation about the weekend’s action must be the clash between the two most exciting quarterback talents in the league - The Bills’ Josh Allen and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

In past years clashes like these can sometimes disappoint or be decided by other characters on the field, but yesterday’s clash in Kansas City was a true QB shoot-out.

Mahomes threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice in a crucial setback against Buffalo.

That opened the door for Allen to out-do Mahomes and exact revenge for last season’s over-time loss in the AFC playoffs. The Buffalo thrower hit 329 yards and notched three touchdowns, including the decisive go-ahead scoring strike to tight end Dawson Knox with a minute left in the game.

Up until this point the teams were tied at the end of each quarter, each scoring 10 points in the second and seven in the third.

But what killed the Chiefs this time was Mahomes’ interception on his final drive. He had only 13 seconds last year to get his side within field goal range to defeat the Bills in the playoffs, but his one-minute cushion was cut short by an interception by Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Is there any stopping the Eagles?

The Bills are still 11/4 favourites to win Super Bowl LVII, but shooting into second place is the league’s only remaining unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

And it’s not like they are winning their games on tight margins - they soared to a 20-0 advantage over the Dallas Cowboys in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football clash and have previously racked up two-score wins against the impressive Minnesota Vikings and less impressive Washington Commanders.

Last night, Jalen Hurts passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles matched the 1981 team for the second-best start in franchise history. Hurts' seven-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with seven minutes remaining was enough to kill the Cowboys’ comeback attempt, which was bolstered Ezekiel Elliott's 14-yard rushing touchdown that brought the score to 20-10.

But the Eagles defence held out once again as Philly are dreaming of success in February again.

Empire State grates the Cheeseheads

God, you’d hate to be a Green Bay Packers fan living in New York right now.

First they made their inaugural trip to London to lose to the Giants in Tottenham, and then followed it up with a cumbersome showing at home to the Jets.

Neither the Jets nor the Packers could really set their offences alight in Lambeau Field, scoring only three points each in the first half.

But the reliance of Aaron Rodgers on the explosive running-back duo of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones isn’t always a silver bullet to the endzone, and instead it was the Jets - who are now 4-2 - who made the key plays.

The Jets moved ahead with just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter on a sweep to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for a 20-yard touchdown. Less than three minutes later, Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O'Donnell's punt. It was recovered by safety Will Parks, who ran 20 yards for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead.

The Packers scored through Allen Lazard’s reception for a 25-yard score but it was too little too late. If you’re a packers fan in the big apple, probably best to hide the merchandise on the subway for a while …

Ravens lose flight … again

If the Baltimore Ravens had just a little more composure in the fourth quarter of games, they’d be joining the Eagles in the 6-0 crew.

But a 28-point collapse against the Miami Dolphins and a scoreless second half against the Buffalo Bills killed two wins they should have easily wrapped up.

And John Harbaugh’s men have again added to a list of fourth-quarter collapses, this time against the New York Giants. Baltimore was up 20-10 after tight end Mark Andrews caught a touchdown with just under 13 minutes left in the game, but ended up losing 24-20.

It’s untypical for a Harbaugh team to be so bad at closing out games, something the head coach is willing to stamp out.

“It comes to coaches and players; we have to come up with calls, we have to coach our guys better in those situations, be in the right spot, play the right leverage, block the play the correct way, whatever it might be. Those are the things we have to do a better job of, and players have to take responsibility as well,” Harbaugh said.

One final shoutout before we move on - the Giants are now 5-1 despite most experts picking against them in most of the games they have played this season, including their last two wins over the Ravens and Packers and their opening-day triumph in Tennessee. They may be taunted as the worst 5-1 team in recent NFL history, but I don’t think many Giants fans will care.

Vikings stake their claim in Super Bowl race

Speaking of 5-1 teams - the slow pace of the Packers in the last two weeks have allowed the Minnesota Vikings to take a two-win lead in the NFC North. And their win this week took all they had to seal.

Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns as Dalvin Cook capped his homecoming with an incredible 53-yard dash to defeat the Miami Dolphins 24-16.

The Vikings defence was again dominant and it could be the reason why they are more fancied for Super Bowl success (14/1) than other teams with similar records - the Giants are 40/1!

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Hail Mary saves the Colts

And finally our ‘Lazarus’ award goes to the Indianapolis Colts - not just for coming back from the brink to turn a 24-0 loss on the opening day into a respectable 3-2-1 record, but for how they clinched victory this week.

The aforementioned 24-point hammering was away to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and on home turf - where they recently shocked the Chiefs - Indianapolis were looking for revenge.

An entertaining battle between AFC South rivals ensued and with seconds remaining Jacksonville held on tight to a 27-26 lead.

But what seemed like divine intervention saved the day.

Matt Ryan, the aging Colts quarterback who has struggled for much of this season, capped off a big performance with a dramatic 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds on the clock. Final score, 34-27, and season well and truly on track.