The mild men of New York have defied doubters all season, and could have another surprise in store

The Giants have rarely been favourites against Super Bowl contenders, but history is on their side as they face toughest challenge yet in Philadelphia 

Daniel Jones #8 and head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants are seen after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card playoff game last week (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Expand
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles against the New York Giants two weeks ago at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles against the New York Giants two weeks ago at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo: Getty Images

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles against the New York Giants two weeks ago at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo: Getty Images

Shane Brennan

Back in November, the New York Giants stood as one of the best teams in the NFL by record, flying high with seven wins and just two losses. Yet almost every team fancied themselves to beat them.

It was quite an unusual space to be in - the Giants had won six of their previous seven games yet were lauded as the ‘worst 7-2 team in history’. Questions were asked about whether they had the right core strengths to be Super Bowl contenders as the defence and offensive line seemed subpar, making them bad value for their high win rate. Many onlookers, including this writer, anticipated a dramatic fall from grace in the second half of the season and were almost proved right.

