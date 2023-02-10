Super Bowl LVII Eagles v Chiefs: What time, what channel and who’s playing in the half-time show?

The helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles with a Super Bowl Vince Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium. Photo: USA Today

The pinnacle of TV sports entertainment is the pick of the weekend as Super Bowl LVII takes place this Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, who are slight favourites in what the bookmakers have as the toughest to predict decider in years.

The Chiefs, led by league MVP Patrick Mahomes, got here after claiming two close wins in the playoffs. Two weeks ago they ended their hoodoo against the Cincinnati Bengals, winning the AFC Championship game 23-20. A week beforehand they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have dominated so far in the postseason as quarterback Jalen Hurts has inspired his side to continue their hot form from the regular season. They defeated the New York Giants 38-7 and the San Francisco 49ers 31-7, but face a sterner challenge in Arizona.

Here is all you need to know about what could be a Super Bowl for the ages

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 11.30pm Irish time Sunday night, and is expected to last until about 3.0am.

Where can I watch it?

The game is live on free-to-air Irish television – Virgin Media Two’s coverage begins at 10.45pm. Two-time Super Bowl winner, Osi Umenyiora, joins former NFL defensive back, Jason Bell and host Laura Woods. Darren Fletcher will commentate on the game and will be joined by London-born NFL ace Jack Crawford in coverage that is also found on ITV

Alternatively, coaches Jeff Reinebold and Phoebe Schecter, as well as popular former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Neil Reynolds on Sky Sports, starting at 10.0pm. Their in-game commentary will be taken straight from Fox and is the authentic version viewers in America will enjoy, and will feature Kevin Burkhardt and former Carolina Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen.

Who is performing in the half-time show?

Fans of Rihanna are highly anticipating her return to live performances after going nearly seven years without releasing an album or going on tour – so expect a show-stopper.

Half-time performers also often invite very special guests to appear alongside them, but it’s unclear as to what songs Rihanna would sing and who may appear alongside her.

It is expected 100 million people will watch her performance live, and at least 100 million more views are expected on YouTube.