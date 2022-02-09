Super Bowl LVI: Who is playing, the halftime show, and how to watch in Ireland

An unofficial public holiday in America and a must-watch to many sports fans in Ireland, the Super Bowl is fast-approaching. This year’s playoffs have been one of the best in living memory, and the 2022 Super Bowl is billed to be one of the most exciting in years.

Who is playing?

This year’s showpiece is between the Cincinnati Bengals, who are playing in their first Super Bowl since 1989, and the Los Angeles Rams, who last played in the decider three years ago when they lost to a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

The Bengals quarterback is 25-year-old Joe Burrow, who is in only his second season in the league, and he has led his team to wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs to become American Football Conference (AFC) champions.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrives at Los Angeles International Airport prior to Sunday's Super Bowl LVI. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrives at Los Angeles International Airport prior to Sunday's Super Bowl LVI. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams meanwhile are led by Matthew Stafford, a quarterback who spent over a decade with the struggling Detroit Lions before moving to Los Angeles before the start of this season, and the Californians have had to negotiate the Arizona Cardinals, reigning-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers to win the National Football Conference (NFC).

Where is Super Bowl LVI?

This year’s Super Bowl is being held in the most expensive stadium ever built. The SoFi Stadium cost $5.5 Billion (€4.82bn) to build - far more than the $1.8bn that built Wembley.

The $5.5billion Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles

The $5.5billion Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles

The stadium, which is in Inglewood in the greater Los Angeles area, can expand its capacity up to an incredible 100,240 for the Super Bowl (up from its usual 70,000), and the roof can open and close panels to make the game indoor or outdoor, and from it hangs a one-of-a-kind, two-sided, 120-yards-long, 1,000-tonne screen that continuously loops around the ground.

The stadium is also the home ground of the NFL’s two Los Angeles teams, the Rams and the Chargers, which means for the second year in a row one of the teams in the Super Bowl is playing in their own stadium - the Rams following on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who played the Super Bowl in their own home ground last year.

Where can I watch it, and what time is it on?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday February 13, but any Irish fans staying up for the whole thing will be glued to their sofas long into the early hours of Valentine’s Day.

The Super Bowl kick-off time is 11:30pm in Irish time and should run until about 3am in the early hours of Monday morning (so keep some strong coffee to hand for your Monday commute).

Customers of Sky Sports will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports main event or Sky Sports NFL, either through their set-top boxes or on streaming service Now TV. The BBC are also broadcasting the game free-to-air.

In the United States the game is being broadcasted by NBC this year, and a Super Bowl pass is available for €0.99 on the NFL game pass website for anyone who wishes to stream the game and does not already have a subscription.

Who is playing in the halftime show?

This year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the world’s biggest stage and perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show - a change of pace from listening to pundits for 15 minutes.