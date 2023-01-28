| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Super Bowl hopes rest on the sore shoulders of quarterback Jalen Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Mahomes is shrugging off the pain to face the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Expand
Jalen Hurts is all smiles before facing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Patrick Mahomes is shrugging off the pain to face the Bengals in the AFC Championship game

Patrick Mahomes is shrugging off the pain to face the Bengals in the AFC Championship game

Jalen Hurts is all smiles before facing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is all smiles before facing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

/

Patrick Mahomes is shrugging off the pain to face the Bengals in the AFC Championship game

Shane Brennan

Both of the home teams – and de facto favourites – in this weekend’s Conference Championship games have their hopes resting on injured quarterbacks.

While Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes is carrying an injured ankle into their AFC Championship clash, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be living up to his name at the tail end of the season.

Most Watched

Privacy