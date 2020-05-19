| 20.3°C Dublin

Seeing Michael Jordan in the flesh almost 34 years ago remains the aesthetic thrill of a lifetime

Roy Curtis

Michael Jordan won six NBA championships during an illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls. (Photo by VINCENT LAFORET / AFP) (Photo by VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

THE first time I saw Michael Jordan fly, he was a scarlet-plumed albatross sailing on currents of Gotham air.

And the fluid beauty of his weightless arc - a dancer completely absorbed in the choreography of his own stage show - felt like a hymn to a higher being.

The intensity of the memory, its emotional power rolls across the decades, a moment of jolting, born-again rapture.