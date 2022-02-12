Sean McVay’s LA Rams must seize their second chance at Super Bowl glory

On February 3, 2019 the Los Angeles Rams lost the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history – a missed opportunity at the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The confetti in Atlanta that night fell on the New England Patriots for a sixth time, but it wasn’t a spectacular victory. Tom Brady couldn’t throw a scoring pass, the 13-3 win for New England was secured by a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter by Sony Michel.

Never had a Patriots offence been so quiet for so long in a Super Bowl. Chances to win it all don’t come easy, and all the Rams needed was a break, a chance to score and gain momentum. They never got one.

Sean McVay – despite being the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history at 33 – wondered if an opportunity this good would ever roll around again. With competition from NFC West rivals growing and young talent exploding in the AFC, that seemed unlikely. He could well be coaching in the league for another 20 years and never see a chance like this arrive again.

In the snowy north, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was recalibrating after finishing bottom of the division and missing the playoffs for a second year in a row. Stafford – the number one overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft – was facing his tenth season in Detroit, and despite being one of the league’s best talents he has yet to experience a win in the post-season.

Careers in the NFL don’t last forever. Were Detroit ever going to go far enough to mount a serious challenge for the Super Bowl or was Stafford’s career about to be wasted in Michigan? Stafford, for the time being, opted to stick with the programme.

Further east one of the most recognisable names in American Football was also at a crossroads. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr had now been with the New York Giants for four seasons. During that time he outshone the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning to become the face of the franchise.

But that franchise has only had one winning season since ‘OBJ’ arrived – hardly a breeding ground for success under the judgemental New York spotlight. A new challenge in Ohio would follow and the next few seasons were good times by Cleveland Browns standards, but not enough to seriously challenge for the title. It seemed his career too may be littered with talented moments, but go without seeing a trophy.

Fast-forward three years and a second chance at true glory has landed at the door of the Rams, now with an offence led by Stafford and bolstered by Beckham, a worthy partner in crime to the on-fire Cooper Kupp.

On paper, the Rams have a huge amount going in their favour going into tomorrow night’s showpiece – a chance even greater than the one they had three years ago.

They are playing in their home stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team who have been underdogs all season and partly have a shocking collapse in the performance of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game to thank for their presence in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Rams have been able to control their victories better in the more attritional battles seen in the NFC playoffs, with Stafford’s consistency and composure and OBJ’s and Kupp’s explosive star power helping them eke out a rare shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

And McVay, who had targeted his opposition well thus far, can easily exploit some Bengals weaknesses.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the least well-protected throwers in the league and has taken more sacks than any other QB. Although Burrow is one of the best under pressure (14/19 and two touchdowns in the last game), the Rams will do a better job of getting to the 25-year-old, with Leonard Floyd and Von Miller both averaging a sack per game in the Rams’ last seven outings.

Add to this another defensive area the Rams are strong in that can reduce the Bengals’ strengths – yards allowed.

If the Bengals’ aerial attack is going to flourish and deliver them a Super Bowl, they will need typically strong performances from the receiving trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd – Chase in particular due to his ability to add yards after completion.

Although the Rams allow more completions than most, they make up for this in their ability to keep offensive gains to a minimum once a completed pass is made, a key trait in their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

There are plenty of banana skins the Rams can slip on as the Bengals are a young team with a gung-ho attitude, a feel-good factor and nothing to lose, and are in their preferred underdog position going against McVay’s men.

The danger for many of those in the Los Angeles set-up is that a loss here will spark a downward spiral for the club and that this may be a last chance for many in this group to seal the deal.

Losing a Super Bowl in your own back yard will hurt confidence, especially when the next season starts and your stadium still has a higher proportion of away fans than most other teams.

The one thing the Rams have that the Bengals don’t is experience. And it’s the type you learn from best – experience of hurt and missed opportunity in the big game, which McVay needs to utilise.

“I’ll never run away from the fact that I didn’t do a good enough job for our team within what I feel like my role and responsibility is to these guys,” he said this week reflecting on that loss to the Patriots three years ago.

“But when you do get another opportunity, I think you look at it as a blessing, you take some of those learning lessons, you apply them, and let’s go cut it loose and play to the best of our ability.”

A blessing it may be, but the Rams still need to play their cards right. Many of them may never see this stage again.

Verdict: Rams will get close win