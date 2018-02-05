Philadelphia Eagles deny Tom Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring after thriller

Over 1,000 offensive yards were piled up in Minnesota and it was the Eagles that came out on top and prevented 40-year-old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winning a record sixth ring.

Ajayi, who lived in London until the age of seven, contributed 57 yards on the ground and became a Super Bowl champion just four months after he was stunningly traded away by the Miami Dolphins.

The NFC Champion Eagles had been viewed as the underdogs as New England sought a third title in four years, and a sixth in 17, but back-up Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles threw 373 yards and even had a receiving touchdown in one of the craziest Super Bowls ever.