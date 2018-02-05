Philadelphia Eagles deny Tom Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring after thriller
The Philadelphia Eagles and British-born running back Jay Ajayi won their first Super Bowl title as they defeated the defending-champion New England Patriots 41-33 in a high-scoring thriller.
Over 1,000 offensive yards were piled up in Minnesota and it was the Eagles that came out on top and prevented 40-year-old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winning a record sixth ring.
My best friend sent me this video from his apartment in downtown Philly pic.twitter.com/kk2hC2g77Y— Michelle (@MrsSmithOH) February 5, 2018
Ajayi, who lived in London until the age of seven, contributed 57 yards on the ground and became a Super Bowl champion just four months after he was stunningly traded away by the Miami Dolphins.
The NFC Champion Eagles had been viewed as the underdogs as New England sought a third title in four years, and a sixth in 17, but back-up Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles threw 373 yards and even had a receiving touchdown in one of the craziest Super Bowls ever.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles told a press conference after the game that his team had "waited a long time for this".
He added: "The people who believed, the people of Philadelphia, people across the nation who support the Eagles, they've waited a long time for this.
"Being part of this, being drafted in to Philadelphia and being fortunate enough to be part of this team, it's been a long time coming. I know there's going to be a lot of celebrations tonight."
