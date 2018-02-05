Sport American Sports

Monday 5 February 2018

Philadelphia Eagles deny Tom Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring after thriller

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Foles scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz scores a touchdown over defender New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty during the fourth quarter. Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches a touchdown during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII. Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII. Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forces New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to fumble during the fourth quarter. Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cormac Byrne

The Philadelphia Eagles and British-born running back Jay Ajayi won their first Super Bowl title as they defeated the defending-champion New England Patriots 41-33 in a high-scoring thriller.

Over 1,000 offensive yards were piled up in Minnesota and it was the Eagles that came out on top and prevented 40-year-old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winning a record sixth ring.

Ajayi, who lived in London until the age of seven, contributed 57 yards on the ground and became a Super Bowl champion just four months after he was stunningly traded away by the Miami Dolphins.

The NFC Champion Eagles had been viewed as the underdogs as New England sought a third title in four years, and a sixth in 17, but back-up Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles threw 373 yards and even had a receiving touchdown in one of the craziest Super Bowls ever.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles told a press conference after the game that his team had "waited a long time for this".

He added: "The people who believed, the people of Philadelphia, people across the nation who support the Eagles, they've waited a long time for this.

"Being part of this, being drafted in to Philadelphia and being fortunate enough to be part of this team, it's been a long time coming. I know there's going to be a lot of celebrations tonight."

Online Editors

