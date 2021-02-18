Pandemic puts back American College Football Classic in Dublin to 2022

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic game between Illinois and Nebraska, scheduled for August in the Aviva Stadium, will not be played until next year

This year's Aer Lingus College Football Classic game between Illinois and Nebraska, scheduled for August in the Aviva Stadium, will not be played in Dublin due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

Plans are continuing to bring the five-game series to Ireland with the focus on a 2022 start. The four universities in line to play the opening fixture of the College Football Season in Ireland in 2020 and 2021 (Notre Dame, Navy, Illinois and Nebraska) remain committed to fulfilling the ties at the earliest possible opportunity.

The announcement comes after months of consultation with Irish government officials.

"Whilst today's announcement is another difficult blow for the Irish Hospitality and Tourism Industry, as organisers, we are fully engaged with our stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic and remain hopeful, that with the right support, we will be in a position to re-launch the Aer Lingus College Football five-game Series in the coming months," said Padraic O'Kane director of Irish American Events Ltd.

“The games attract on average 25,000 American visitors to the country, staying on average seven nights and the Illinois/Nebraska game alone was set to be worth an estimated €70 million to the Irish Economy.

"Irish hoteliers will feel that considerable blow today as 105,000 bed nights booked for the game have been released across the country for the second year in a row. We are determined to start the series at the Aviva Stadium in 2022."

Online Editors