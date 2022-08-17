Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost is expecting a close encounter when his side takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on August 27.

Coach Frost, embarking on his fifth season with Nebraska, is keen to get the new campaign off to a good start, having finished sixth in the Big Ten Western Conference last season. It’s a first trip to Ireland for the coach and the majority of the squad, who are staying in Powerscourt ahead of the Aviva Stadium showdown.

“We’ve been preparing for it like any other football game,” said Frost, who won two national championships as a player with Nebraska.

“Our players are excited. Most of them have never travelled overseas, so what a wonderful place to start in Ireland. It's the most talented team I've ever had since I've been here. It’s really a matter of not being nervous and going out to let it rip. I expect Northwestern to be much improved. We’ve traditionally had good tight games against them and I don't expect anything different here.

“I've actually been to Europe seven times and Ireland is a place my wife and I have always wanted to go. I have a Grandmother who’s from down near Cork. Our schedule is pretty busy, but we’re going for dinner in the parliament building and attending an Irish show and dance. If I'm lucky I'll get nine holes of golf in somewhere. The number one thing is to come over here and play football, but we’re going to do some fun things and get a taste of Irish culture too.”

Frost, who was named Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year in 2017, hopes the Irish public enjoy the clash at Lansdowne Road, and admitted there is a purity to college football that is absent in the NFL.

“The college game is unique,” added Frost, who’s mother represented the USA in the discus throw at the 1968 Olympic Games.

“You only get a chance to play at this level when you're at that age and enrolled in university. That gives it an element of loyalty. The whole state of Nebraska is behind the University of Nebraska football. When you get to the place of being paid for playing football, it’s a little less about the team and more about individuals. There's a purity to college football that makes it special.

“Just about every player we recruit has a dream of playing in the NFL someday. When you see a guy's name get called in the draft, that's one of the most rewarding things for us as coaches.”