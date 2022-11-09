Only in the NFL: Surprise-package Seattle primed to inflict more misery on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany

While we are well versed in the demand for NFL action at this stage, the notion that the visit of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks to Germany could have filled Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena 40 times over is an incredible sign of the appetite for the game in continental Europe.

Of course, those that saw this clash sell-out in only a matter of minutes will be settling into their seats for a vastly different game than what was expected when they bought their tickets.

Both of these teams, for differing reasons, have been among the league's biggest surprises.

While retirements and injuries didn't augur well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the off-season, few would have predicted that as early as week nine it would feel as if their season was on the line. With five losses already, there was a fork hanging over their season when trailing 13-9 at home against the LA Rams last week.

A touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Cade Otton with ten seconds left secured a huge victory in a game between the last two Super Bowl champions, but their margin for error remains healthy only due to a poor division where no side boasts a winning record.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are vying with the New York sides for the most unexpected success story.

Having traded away star quarterback and face of the franchise Russell Wilson, little was expected in the pacific northwest this year but, at 6-3 and on a four-game winning streak, they have two more wins than anyone else in the NFC West this season.

In Kenneth Walker III and Tariq Woolen (second and fifth round selections respectively), they have two of the most impactful rookies in the league this season, while they have got solid contributions elsewhere from a nine-strong 2022 draft class.

The best story of all is quarterback Geno Smith who, despite throwing a pick-six in the win over the Arizona Cardinals, continues to lead the NFL in completion percentage by a margin of more than three over next best Joe Burrow.

A shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year, suggestions that his old team the Jets and Wilson's Broncos would be better with him as their signal-caller are growing less and less tongue in cheek with each passing week.

If there is a feeling that Seattle remains somewhat under-the-radar, that will surely not be the case should they knock off Brady and the Bucs in what will be a widely watched game as America wakes up on Sunday.

Game of the Week: Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills

For those still wondering whether the Minnesota Vikings are a genuine contender despite boasting an impressive 7-1 record, this will be a revealing afternoon.

Outlasting the Washington Commanders last week won't have made any new converts, but the early returns on the trade deadline addition of tight-end TJ Hockenson to an offense that already included Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook were certainly encouraging.

While this game will have little implication on their play-off picture – the NFC North is so putrid the Vikings could play half their remaining games blindfolded and still top the division – showing they can match the Bills would be an important statement.

Unfortunately for Kevin O'Connell and his side, Buffalo come into this one with a point to prove themselves. Far from their high-powered best when beating Green Bay two weeks ago, they were shockingly defeated by the Jets on Sunday, with Sauce Gardner adding to an increasingly compelling case for Defensive Rookie of the Year in his match-up with Stefon Diggs.

The Jets put real pressure on Buffalo's other offensive star, quarterback Josh Allen, and the Super Bowl favourites will be expected to get back on track in Orchard Park.

Quote of the Week

"Because he’s a better fit. He’s the best man for the job, and there’s no question about it in my mind. I’ve been around it a long time. The last coach I hired as an interim coach was Bruce Arians. It was the right coach. So he was the best guy. That’s why. There’s no mystery behind that. I’m glad he doesn’t have NFL experience. I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear that’s in this league, because it’s tough for all of our coaches. They’re afraid. They go to analytics, and it gets difficult. I mean, he doesn’t have all that. He doesn’t have that fear and there was no other candidate. We were fortunate that he was available. He has tons of experience.”

Colts owner Jeff Irsay left many bemused when naming Jeff Saturday as interim head coach after the firing of Jeff Saturday. The team's former centre, who has no coaching experience, had been working as a TV analyst. Indianapolis had over 20 seasons' worth of head coaching experience already on their staff in the shape of John Fox and Gus Bradley.

Stat of the Week

It has been another disappointing season for the Chicago Bears but there have been signs things are starting to click for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Against the Dolphins on Sunday he set the modern-day rushing record for quarterbacks with 178 yards, eclipsing the previous mark set by Michael Vick's 173 in 2002.

Player I Wish I'd Drafted in Fantasy This Week: Christian McCaffrey

Only the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions have given up more points to running backs this season than the Los Angeles Chargers and they could find no way of stopping the Atlanta Falcons rushing attack on Sunday despite escaping with a victory.

They'll have to deal with new 49er Christian McCaffrey this week with the former Carolina Panther having achieved the rare feat of rushing, catching and throwing for a touchdown last time out in what was just his second outing for the side.

Coming off a bye week, offensive-minded Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan will have drawn up all sorts of schemes to get both McCaffrey and the equally versatile Deebo Samuel into the game and there should be big gains in the offing against LA.

Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

The Falcons come into this one off a tough loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, dropping the 20-17 decision when a win would have had them all alone atop the NFC South.

Now 4-5, level with Tampa Bay after their win over the Rams, Atlanta have a string of winnable games on the horizon, starting with this trip to division foes Carolina.

The return of Cordarrelle Patterson to their rushing attack provided a big boost, but the strong play of Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley established during his four-week absence continued too. Topping 200 rushing yards at a clip of 5.7 per carry should be a recipe for success but such a potent attack is having to compensate heavily for deficiencies elsewhere.

They should still have too much for Carolina who, against the Bengals on Sunday, offered up a showing that was even worse than the 42-21 scoreline suggested.

Trailing 35-0, PJ Walker was mercifully benched with deposed starter Baker Mayfield authoring three compensation scoring drives.

In a short week, Walker will still get the start, but is surely living on borrowed time with Sam Darnold now ready to return too.