| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Only in the NFL: Surprise-package Seattle primed to inflict more misery on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging on to their play-off hopes Expand

Close

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging on to their play-off hopes

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging on to their play-off hopes

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging on to their play-off hopes

Jonathan Bradley

While we are well versed in the demand for NFL action at this stage, the notion that the visit of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks to Germany could have filled Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena 40 times over is an incredible sign of the appetite for the game in continental Europe.

Of course, those that saw this clash sell-out in only a matter of minutes will be settling into their seats for a vastly different game than what was expected when they bought their tickets.

Most Watched

Privacy