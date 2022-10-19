Only in the NFL: Start spreading the news as the Jets and Giants light up New York

For a city that considers itself the centre of the universe, there have been plenty of times when New York must have felt something of an NFL outpost.

The Giants are, of course, a historic franchise, winning two Super Bowls in the Bill Parcells era and another more recent pair with Eli Manning under centre.

Their fellow Meadowlands residents the Jets may only have one title to their name but, behind Joe Namath and his guarantee, it was perhaps the most significant Super Bowl of them all.

Of late, though, times have been lean.

The Giants haven't made the playoffs since 2016, the Jets since 2010, with the pair last coming through the same regular season all the way back in 2006.

Could that change this year?

We still don't know if Daniel Jones is THE guy for Big Blue but he is the guy right now, and with Brian Daboll – Josh Allen's offensive coordinator in Buffalo turned Coach of the Year candidate in NY – at the helm, the Giants boast a 5-1 record that remains behind the 6-0 Eagles in the division but is otherwise the pick of the NFC.

Having trailed in all six of their games so far, most recently by 10 during the fourth quarter in Sunday's win over the Ravens, the Giants’ string of comebacks may not be sustainable in the long-term but, behind the resurgent Saquon Barkley, they're getting healthier and have a favourable schedule on the horizon too.

Across the hallway, the 4-2 Jets’ turnaround has been a slower burn but, as the influx of high-end draft talent in recent seasons starts to pay dividends, second-year head coach Robert Salah suddenly looks prescient after claiming to be "taking receipts" from the team's critics earlier this season.

Sauce Gardner, the rookie cornerback out of Cincinnati, provided the image of Week Six as he paraded around Lambeau Field in a gigantic 'Cheesehead' hat after the Jets upset the heavily favoured Packers, while third overall pick in the 2019 Draft Quinnen Williams was the undoubted star of the show.

Jermaine Johnson, the 26th pick this year, missed that win but has 1.5 sacks in his first five games, and second-round running back Breece Hall just might be the best of the bunch.

Again there are quarterback concerns around Zach Wilson in his second year out of BYU, but they are a team set up to go as far as their defence and running game can take them.

Both have eminently winnable games this week, the Giants at the Jaguars and the Jets at the Broncos. Another pair of victories and the next question might be is the Big Apple big enough for both?

Game of the Week: Seattle Seahawks @ San Diego Chargers

With almost a third of the League boasting a 3-3 record, bona fide Super Bowl contenders feel either thin on the ground or yet to emerge, and two of them, Buffalo and Philadelphia, are on a bye this weekend. Some of those 3-3 teams are more fun than others, with Seattle certainly falling into that category.

Having traded away Russell Wilson to Denver in the off-season, and the Legion of Boom era a thing of the past, little was expected from the Seahawks this season. Indeed, it seemed as unlikely as new QB Geno Smith leading the League in completion percentage through six games.

The buzz among the 12s, though, is around rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. Being a former wide receiver turned corner picked in the fifth round have made comparisons with Richard Sherman inevitable, but in accounting for four interceptions in his first six career games it is another member of the LOB, Earl Thomas, that Woolen has emulated.

He'll be tested this week by San Diego's young star Justin Herbert, who remains a box office attraction even when not throwing for touchdowns. Indeed, on Monday night against Denver his 57 pass attempts without finding a receiver in the end zone were the most in NFL history for a victorious quarterback.

Quote of the Week

"I think guys that are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land. You've gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. We've been working hard and we've gotta work harder. Nobody's gonna give us anything. Nobody's gonna feel sorry. We've gotta go back as coaches, as players – the time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up."

- First-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was unimpressed with the Super Bowl LV winners' efforts against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Tom Brady and co fell to 3-3 on the season.

Stat of the Week

With the New England Patriots overcoming the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Bill Belichick won his 324th career game, including playoffs, drawing level with Hall of Famer George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. In the same game, Bailey Zappe became the first rookie quarterback to win his first two career starts and have a 100+ passer rating in each of those games since Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen in 1957.

Player I Wish I'd Drafted in Fantasy This Week: Mark Andrews

Sunday marks National Tight Ends day, so who better to back for a big week than Baltimore's Mark Andrews, one of the truly top end players in his position. Doesn't tend to get the publicity of the otherworldly Travis Kelce, but the fifth year player is arguably a more central piece of his side's offence. For the second season in a row, Andrews again accounts for over 30 per cent of his team's air yards this season, an unmatched figure since NextGen started tracking such data in 2016. He'll go against the Cleveland defence this week where he'll again be expected to draw frequent targets.

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals

While the mediocrity of the Packers, Rams and Bucs gets more attention, are the Cardinals, another supposed NFC contender, just plain bad?

This time last year Arizona was the lone undefeated team in the league and, while they stuttered somewhat down the stretch to finish 11-7, they were viewed as a likely play-off team again.

Instead, the wheels have come off their offense. They rank 22nd in scoring and quarterback Kyler Murray's 5.6 yards per passing attempt are a career-low.

After the unit amounted for only a field-goal in defeat to the previously leaky Seahawks on Sunday, their other six points coming off special teams, there has been talk of head coach Kliff Kingsbury giving up play-calling duties.

Murray was sacked six times and intercepted once, while also losing a fumble. He lost something more important after the game too… his new favourite receiver Hollywood Brown, who sustained a significant injury. In addition to getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, the Cardinals moved quickly to fill the void by trading for Robbie Anderson, last seen getting kicked off his own team's sideline in Carolina.

They're still narrowly favoured on Thursday against a banged up New Orleans, who don't expect Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry or Michael Thomas to play, though are more hopeful on rookie wideout Chris Olave making a return.

The Saints looked capable of knocking off the Bengals for much of last week only to be outdone by former LSU pair Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase on their triumphant return to the Superdome.