Only in the NFL: How the Green Bay Packers went from Super Bowl contenders to also-rans

Back in 2014, with his team sitting at 1-2 through three weeks of the season, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers calmly instructed panicking fans to R-E-L-A-X.

From then on, the Pack went 11-2 for the rest of the regular season and made it all the way to the NFC title game against Seattle, a contest they somehow blew in the fourth quarter in what remains Rodgers' best opportunity to have won a second Super Bowl.

Now though, any such preaching of patience would fall on deaf ears in Titletown.

Green Bay has been awful in compiling a 3-5 record, losing to the previously moribund Giants, Jets and Commanders during what is a four-game losing streak after Sunday's one-sided reverse to the Bills.

Having won 13 games for three straight seasons, a squad that began the campaign as one of the favourites in the NFC doesn't even look like a borderline play-off team.

They do nothing well. The special teams are better than last year's trainwreck but that is stepping over only a very low bar. The offence is worse than ever imagined, even accounting for the expected regression following the trade of Davante Adams, and they have found no way to get Aaron Jones - the most effective Aaron on the team at this moment in time - more involved.

Most curiously of all, the defence is simply mediocre.

Having neglected to provide Rodgers with a receiving corps worthy of the name - and stood pat at the deadline while division foes Minnesota added TJ Hockenson and Chicago swooped for Chase Claypool - the supposed plan was to ensure the other side of the ball was the team's strength.

Since Rodgers was drafted in 2005, the Packers have used only one first-round draft selection on an offensive skills player...and that was on a quarterback in Jordan Love. Eleven of the last 12 first-rounders have been on defence, with six of those players starters this season.

And yet, they can't stop the run, both Eric Stokes and Darnell Savage have regressed in the secondary and the presence of the highest paid corner in the NFL Jaire Alexander hasn't stopped opposing number one receivers from having big days.

Beyond their own draft picks, outside additions haven't fared better either. Last season's surprising contributions from low-key pick-ups De'Vondre Campbell and Rasual Douglas have not been repeated after both were brought back on bigger deals.

A ranking of 16th in points allowed per game is not a defence that can be built around.

With a remaining schedule that contains games against the Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Titans, Rams and Dolphins, many have begun to vocalise the previously unthinkable, that the front office should have entertained trade offers for their soon-to-be-39-year-old, four-time MVP quarterback rather than reward him with a salary cap squeezing new contract this spring.

If there's any consolation to be found in not entertaining those advances from the likes of Denver this off-season, at least there's enough evidence to suggest the draft capital received in return would have been squandered anyway.

Game of the Week: Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Strong coffee required for this week's pick of the slate with the Tennessee Titans in Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the early hours of Monday morning.

On the surface, this could be a game to show that not all 5-2 teams are created equal. Ahead of this repeat of a play-off classic from three years back, the Chiefs have been rolling along nicely and there has never been anyone better coming off the bye week than their head coach Andy Reid.

Going back to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid is 20-3 with an extra week's prep.

Written off after an 0-2 start, the Titans, last year's number one seed in the AFC don't forget, have won five-in-a-row, convincing to varying degrees during that stretch.

One thing not up for debate, however, is the standing of the team's running back Derrick Henry. Against the last-ranked rush defence of the Houston Texans last week, Henry ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Henry has more games with 200+ yards and at least two touchdowns against only the Texans (4) than any other player since 1950 has managed against the entire league.

But Henry isn't the only star on the team. Jeffery Simmons is establishing himself as one of the League's best defensive tackles. Can he put the pressure on Mahomes?

Quote of the Week

"It was an abomination. It just kept running through my mind that if he wasn't open, I needed to just throw it away. I didn't realize how hard it was to throw it away. That is what I tried to do. I did not try to throw it to him. I was throwing it back to the line of scrimmage, and I looked up and it was in another guy's hands. It was terrible."

Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper with a newfound respect for quarterbacks after his trick play went very wrong in the Browns' win over the Bengals in Monday's 'Battle of Ohio'. Brutal interception aside, Cooper had a big night when sticking closer to his job description, hauling in five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Stat of the Week

Against the LA Rams on Sunday, Christian McCaffrey became just the 11th player in NFL history to account for a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in the same game and the first since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005.

Player I Wish I'd Drafted in Fantasy This Week: Justin Jefferson

Six teams on a bye will wreak havoc on Leagues everywhere but two of the game's best receivers still draw favourable match-ups. With Cooper Kupp carrying an ankle injury into his game with Tampa Bay, Justin Jefferson figures to be the best bet among pass catchers. Against a Commanders side who are ranked in the bottom third of the League against wide receivers, Kirk Cousins' favourite target should get plenty of opportunities to add to his 752 yards so far this season.

While that tally is good for third in the League, and the former LSU man is fifth in total receptions, one frustration for fantasy owners is that Jefferson has only gotten into the endzone twice after accounting for 17 TDs over his first two seasons.

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans

While the Eagles were expected to overcome the Steelers on Sunday, that they did so with such comfort, continuing their streak of never trailing during the second-half this season, underlined their status as the NFC's front-runner.

Sitting 7-0 for the first time since the 2004 squad that made it to the Super Bowl, the lone undefeated team in the NFL continues to impress.

With Jalen Hurts having made a huge leap between years two and three, the quarterback looks a different player to the one we saw giving up three turnovers in last season's play-offs with the off-season addition of wide-receiver AJ Brown, who had three touchdowns on Sunday, having given him a real weapon in the passing game.

There is every reason to believe their impressive run will continue for a while yet too. The NFC East is a real dog-fight but certain metrics rank their remaining schedule to be the easiest in the NFL. Indeed they don't play a team who presently boasts a winning record in all of November.

Few will expect them to trip up against a Houston Texans team who has won only one game on the season and are probably the League's worst side.